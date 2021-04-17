Amazon Just Dropped a New Spring Fashion Storefront, and We Found the Best Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

Profile Menu
Spring is here, summer is on the horizon, and it's time to give your wardrobe a warm-weather refresh. Luckily, Amazon curated an entire storefront of affordable spring fashion, and we found the 30 best clothing, shoe, and accessory options.
Amazon's Fresh Spring Fashion Picks include everything from denim shorts and breezy dresses to stylish sandals and colorful handbags. Keep scrolling through to check out all the trendy spring clothes, shoes, and accessories available this weekend.
In the clothing section, you'll find a pair of Levi's 501 Original Shorts, a comfy everyday T-shirt in tons of colors, and even a top-rated, wrap-style one-piece swimsuit. But the one item you could definitely use in your closet is this Daily Ritual V-neck T-shirt dress. It's made from a luxe jersey material, comes in 13 colors and patterns, and ranges in size from XS to XXL.
“I love this dress so much, I bought it in five colors,” one reviewer wrote. “It's comfortable, the V-neck is not too short/not too deep, the fabric is extremely soft (feels like cotton, but it's ‘slinky’), and it's not clingy. And the price can't be beat!”
Buy It! Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress, $18.90; amazon.com
The spring fashion storefront also includes tons of fashion-forward shoe options, from sandals to sneakers to ballet flats. These Amazon Essentials slip-on sandals are a customer favorite. Available in four colors, the flats have an H-shaped band across the top of the foot and a padded sole. You can wear them to the beach, a casual get-together with friends, and even for a night out.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials H-Band Flat Sandal, $18.90; amazon.com
For accessories, you'll find hats, scarves, sunglasses, handbags, and even jewelry. If you're in the market for a new spring purse, allow us to suggest this faux-leather wristlet from The Drop. It comes in six colors, including black, chestnut, and bright red, and it has a pull-through handle and an interior zippered pocket.
“This little gem is perfect to go out to the store, work, on the go, or out at night,” a shopper wrote. “The bag holds a lot! [It’s] very well made, easy to carry, and stuff doesn’t fall out. [It] has plenty of room for all my essentials and more.”
Buy It! The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
As the temperatures continue to rise and you start to venture out more, you'll be glad you scored a few pieces from Amazon's spring fashion curation this weekend. Shop the entire storefront of clothes, shoes, and accessories now.
