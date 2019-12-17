The Brand Behind the Lip Balm Meghan Markle Once Raved About Has So Many Holiday Sets on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Nordstrom

If you ask skincare fans for salves that save dry, cracked lips in wintertime, many might point you to Fresh’s Sugar Advanced Lip Treatment. This cult-favorite lip balm is so revered that even Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and queen of glowing skin, once called it “the very best” prior to her duchess days.

“I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best,” Markle told Beauty Banter at the time. “Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it.” Luckily, if you’ve been meaning to try Fresh’s Lip Treatment, you can find it in these four holiday value sets, all of which are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

Fresh’s Three's A Charm Travel Size set, which is currently just $21, comes with three mini lip balms: the original with SPF 15 and two tinted versions (a sheer blush and a shimmery pink). Long-time Sugar Lip Treatment fans should go for the Nordstrom-exclusive A Sweet Fairytale Set, which comes with six Sugar Lip Treatments, a Sugar Lip Polish, and a tub of Fresh’s Sugar Caramel Hydrating Lip Balm.

You can also pick up the Sealed with Sugar Travel Size Set, which comes with six travel-size Sugar Lip Treatments, for just $42, or the Charmed Lip Trio holiday gift set for $25. The latter includes a travel-size Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator and Lip Treatment, and a full-size Sugar Caramel Hydrating Lip Balm.

Regardless of which holiday value set you choose, there’s one thing for certain: These sets will arrive by Christmas Eve — as long as you act fast and order now. While we can’t guarantee you perfectly soft lips all winter, these Fresh sets just might help.

Buy It! Fresh Charmed Lip Trio, $25 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Fresh Three’s A Charm Travel Size Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Set, $21 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Fresh Sealed with Sugar Travel Size Sugar Lip Treatment Set, $42 (orig. $74); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Fresh A Sweet Fairytale Set $49 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com