Freida Pinto Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night at the Room to Read Gala (Exclusive)

"The wonderful Antonio Velotta on hair and the equally as wonderful Crystal Choo on makeup. The fantastic natural light setup at The Peninsula New York was exactly what we needed."

The makeup pro's kit was filled with the essentials – and more! "Crystal's setup!"

Pinto gives a peek at the all-star products reserved for her look of the night.

"We had a great time chatting about life, the Room to Read Gala and my involvement as an executive producer on the upcoming animated and live-action film series She Creates Change ."

"I love the views from The Peninsula New York. They are so classically New York!"

"The outfit couldn't be complete without something sparkly from MARLI New York."

Pinto passed through the Big Apple sights on her way to the function. "Our commute."

"Keeping an eye on the time and doing a final read-through of my award acceptance speech."

"And off to the Changemakers Gala we go! My gala advice is to always bring something warm because these ballrooms are freezing." If you want to recreate Pinto's look, pick up the Sézane Mederick Coat ($485).

Room to Read is an education nonprofit to benefit children in low-income communities around the world. This year's New York Gala celebrated changemakers Pinto and Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. Learn more about the organization here.