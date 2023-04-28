Freida Pinto Takes PEOPLE Inside Her Glam Night at the Room to Read Gala (Exclusive)

Actress, activist and Freebird Films founder Freida Pinto was honored for her work in education equality at this year's Room to Read Gala in New York City. See behind the scenes of her stage-ready glam and the lead-up to her big moment and read all about it — in her words!

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 04:02 PM
Room to Read 2023 New York Gala
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty
01 of 12

Meet the Beauty Pros

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"The wonderful Antonio Velotta on hair and the equally as wonderful Crystal Choo on makeup. The fantastic natural light setup at The Peninsula New York was exactly what we needed."

02 of 12

Makeup Galore

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

The makeup pro's kit was filled with the essentials – and more! "Crystal's setup!"

03 of 12

Good-Looking Lineup

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

Pinto gives a peek at the all-star products reserved for her look of the night.

04 of 12

Glam Chair Catch-Up

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"We had a great time chatting about life, the Room to Read Gala and my involvement as an executive producer on the upcoming animated and live-action film series She Creates Change."

05 of 12

Soaking In the Sights

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"I love the views from The Peninsula New York. They are so classically New York!"

06 of 12

Dressed to Impress

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"The night's look was a beautiful embroidered Erdem dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes."

07 of 12

A Touch of Gold

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"The outfit couldn't be complete without something sparkly from MARLI New York."

08 of 12

One Last Look

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"Final checks!"

09 of 12

En Route

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

Pinto passed through the Big Apple sights on her way to the function. "Our commute."

10 of 12

Practice Makes Perfect

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Courtesy Freida Pinto

"Keeping an eye on the time and doing a final read-through of my award acceptance speech."

11 of 12

Close-Up Ready

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"A quick stop on the carpet."

12 of 12

Quick Tip: Stay Cozy

Freida Pinto Getting Ready Photo Diary
Artemis Poray

"And off to the Changemakers Gala we go! My gala advice is to always bring something warm because these ballrooms are freezing." If you want to recreate Pinto's look, pick up the Sézane Mederick Coat ($485).

Room to Read is an education nonprofit to benefit children in low-income communities around the world. This year's New York Gala celebrated changemakers Pinto and Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg. Learn more about the organization here.

Related Articles
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl Reveals the 'Firefly Lane' Costumes She Kept After Filming: 'Very Chic' (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Secret to Her Swimsuit Game: 'I Like a String Bikini' (Exclusive)
Nicola-Peltz-Brooklyn-Beckham-Tout
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Tease Their Upcoming Met Gala Looks: 'We're Very Excited' (Exclusive) 
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Zoe Saldana as Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
How Zoe Saldaña Morphed Into Iconic Movie Characters for PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue (Exclusive)
The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Goes Makeup-Free: See Their Pics! (Exclusive)
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show
Florence Pugh Teases Her Met Gala Look as a New Brand Ambassador for Valentino: 'Big, but We Like Big'
Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
How Sabrina Carpenter's Hairstylist Creates Her 'Soft and Angelic' Stage Look on Tour (Exclusive)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion; Kourtney Kardashian Shares Inspiration Behind Wedding Invites, Guest Gifts and Custom ‘Mr. and Mrs. Barker’ Motorcycle Jackets
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Style Inspiration Behind Her Key Wedding Items
US actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 202
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Show Sweet PDA in Coordinating Looks at Time100 Gala
Alicia Keys Athleta. Courtesy of Athleta
Alicia Keys Wants You to 'Be Who You Are' in Her Summer-Inspired Collection with Athleta (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Teases Her Met Gala Look As She Hangs Out With Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette
Kim Kardashian Teases Her 2023 Met Gala Look as She Hangs Out with Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette
Isla Fisher Shoot date: April 18, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Isla Fisher Reveals Her Go-To School Drop-Off Outfit — and It's So Relatable (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13851216ec) Paulina Porizkova 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' film premiere, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2023
Paulina Porizkova Teases a New Man in Her Life on Instagram: 'Starting Over'
Kim Kardashian attends The Met Gala
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Guest, Olivia Wilde, Karla Welch, Samira Nasr and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)
Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch on Dressing Olivia Wilde in Bold Outfits: 'She Always Looks Bangin'' (Exclusive)