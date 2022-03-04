Shoppers Are 'Living in' This Soft and Airy Knit Sweater, and It's the Perfect Transition Piece for Spring

Lucky for us all, the Free People Comfy Pullover checks all of those boxes. (And yes, it comes in black…just in case!) This waffle knit sweater is made of a combination of fabrics that are soft and light to give it an airy feel, instead of the weighty turtlenecks you've likely been wearing since November. It has a deep V-neck and a slouchy, oversized design that's cool, comfortable, and sexy all at the same time. It comes in nine colors too, most of which are ready for spring and seasonally appropriate, and since it's not meant to sit too close to the body, the top comes in two size options (XS/S and M/L) for shoppers to choose between a more fitted look or a boxier feel.