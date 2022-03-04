Shoppers Are 'Living in' This Soft and Airy Knit Sweater, and It's the Perfect Transition Piece for Spring
With spring just a few short weeks away, it's finally time to transition your wardrobe from dark, heavy fabrics to lighter, brighter pieces. Since temperatures don't, unfortunately, switch immediately from sweater weather to shorts season, the next few months will call for versatile clothes that can be layered and worn with practically anything. Plus, it helps if a piece comes in colors that actually feel like spring — no matter how much you may love a great black default option.
Lucky for us all, the Free People Comfy Pullover checks all of those boxes. (And yes, it comes in black…just in case!) This waffle knit sweater is made of a combination of fabrics that are soft and light to give it an airy feel, instead of the weighty turtlenecks you've likely been wearing since November. It has a deep V-neck and a slouchy, oversized design that's cool, comfortable, and sexy all at the same time. It comes in nine colors too, most of which are ready for spring and seasonally appropriate, and since it's not meant to sit too close to the body, the top comes in two size options (XS/S and M/L) for shoppers to choose between a more fitted look or a boxier feel.
Free People calls it "quite possibly the comfiest sweater ever," and many reviewers feel the same. One shopper described it as "very soft and light," and added that the knit is airy, "not too thick and perfectly oversized." Others said that they love the pullover sweater so much, they have it in multiple colors, with one reviewer writing that the sweater is "great for any occasion," and another adding that it "looks good with everything."
An additional shopper focused their praise on how versatile the piece is and said they can "style it a million ways." They added that they love wearing it "knotted up as a crop over a slip dress or with denim shorts" and highlighted that the top is also easy to wear on its own "as a classic sweater with jeans" look. The shopper noted that the knit has a "great neckline for chunky jewelry" and for layering over bodysuits to get even more wear out of it. "I have it in three colors," they wrote. "I'm obsessed."
Add the softest transition piece to your wardrobe by ordering the Free People Comfy Pullover (or a few) in your favorite spring-ready hue.