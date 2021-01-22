Nordstrom Shoppers Call This Sweater the ‘Best They’ve Ever Owned’ — and It’s Nearly 50% Off Right Now

Think about your sweater collection for a moment. Is there one you would call "the best you've ever owned?" If not, it might be time to scoop up this ultra-cozy Free People knit. According to hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers, it's exactly that: the absolute best sweater they've ever had in their closets.
It's a bold claim, but a quick look at the knit explains the appeal. It's just the right amount of oversized — not too baggy, but not too tight. After all, when the goal is "cozy and cute," sometimes a massive knee-length sweater nor a confining, body-hugging cut will do. Beyond the perfect silhouette, the Free People sweater also has a really good cowl neck and sleeves, both of which offer maximum comfort and movement.
What's more, the beloved knit is made from a rayon-polyester blend, making it the perfect combo of soft, stretchy, warm, and durable — it also holds its shape after multiple washes. The ribbed look is just the cherry on top of a great design.
Buy It! Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic in Cloud, $79.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
Nordstrom shoppers are in awe of this Free People find with reviews that express profoundly enthusiastic praise like "the best sweater I've ever owned," "my new go-to," and "my favorite for all occasions."
"I almost don't want to write this review because I don't want to encourage other people to buy this sweater before I can get it in multiple colors," one reviewer wrote. "Everything about this sweater is perfect! The material is so soft, the shape is slightly structured, with enough of a relaxed fit to it to make it perfect for dressing up or down," wrote another customer. The only complaint we saw? People were mad they didn't buy more.
Plus, you can score one without breaking the bank, because it's nearly half-off right now. The oversized knit usually goes for $148 but for a limited time, you can get it for just under $80. With more than 5,000 people viewing it at the time of writing, we don't expect it to be in stock at this price for very long.
Will this be the best sweater you ever own? You'll have to buy it to find out.
Buy It! Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic in Dinosaur, $79.90 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com