This $20 Bralette-Cami Hybrid Has 27,000+ Fans — Including Addison Rae and Ariana Grande
While we're all for fun dresses and on-trend accessories, a reliable wardrobe basic should not be underestimated. That's why we're always on the lookout for bralettes and bodysuits to add to the mix. So when a basic comes along that's so good it has celebrities taking note, we immediately follow suit. Such is the case with Free People's Skinny Strap Seamless Brami.
With more than 27,000 "loves" from Free People shoppers, the seamless staple has become one of the retailer's top-rated intimates — and for good reason. Since it's only $20 and comes in 27 colors, the hybrid bralette-cami is the ideal building block for outfits both casual and more dressed up.
Buy It! Skinny Strap Seamless Brami in White, $20; freepeople.com
And much like Free People's quilted jacket that's been spotted on everyone in Hollywood over the last few years, the affordable bralette top has been building up a fan club of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Addison Rae, the brand confirms. But celebrity approval aside, the staple has also earned rave reviews from shoppers who say it's as versatile as it is comfortable.
"Absolutely love these bramis," one customer said. "They are super comfortable and very easy to style. Perfect during the summer and spring and can easily be layered for colder weather. The straps are delicate, but they offer pretty good support and I'm a D cup for reference."
Since it's made from Free People's signature seamless fabric, the bralette top lends support with just enough stretch, while it's ribbed hem keeps it in place during all-day wear. "The fit of these are so flattering," another reviewer shared. "I have two of them and I wear them as going out tops with high-waisted jeans. They're so effortlessly cute."
Summer temperatures are right around the corner, which means there's never been a better time to upgrade your basics collection with a top that does it all. Head to Free People to get the $20 celebrity-loved bralette top just in time.
