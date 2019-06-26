Free People’s Sale Is on Major Sale Right Now — Shop Deals Starting at Just $4!

Image zoom

Free People is known for its bohemian cool-girl designs, effortless dresses, and super trendy accessories (basically, everything you’d want to wear for summer). If you’re as obsessed with the brand as us, we have some good news: Right now, it’s offering up an insanely awesome discount on everything in its already-amazing sale section. For a limited time only, you can score an extra 25 percent off all sale items. Yes, you read that correctly — everything already marked down is now on even deeper discount! We’re talking vacation-ready matching sets, trendy tie-dye tops, beachy jute totes, romantic summer dresses, and tons more.

With summer finally here, scooping up styles at such low prices is an offer we can’t resist. There’s no promo code necessary either, just add your favorite items to your cart and the additional 25 percent off will automatically be added at checkout. Some of the first things we’re adding to our shopping cart include these adorable woven scrunchies for only $4, a gorgeous floral-print blouse with puff sleeves on sale for $23, and this under-$100 tiered maxi dress that’s perfect for any summertime soirees. With over 1,200 items to choose from, picking your favorites may seem a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and rounded up eight of our top picks for you to shop, stress-free.

Scroll down to check them out now, plus more majorly discounted must-haves on sale now at Free People.

Buy It! Hamptons Scrunchie, $3.71 at checkout (orig. $6); freepeople.com

Buy It! Playa Pullover, $29.96 at checkout (orig. $39.95); freepeople.com

Buy It! Party Playlist Blouse, $22.46 at checkout (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Buy It! Eva Printed Jute Tote, $37.46 at checkout (orig. $68); freepeople.com

Buy It! Belong to You Tiered Maxi Dress, $82.46 at checkout (orig. $148); freepeople.com

Buy It! Seal Beach Set, $29.96 at checkout (orig. $78); freepeople.com

Buy It! Veronica Sweetheart Top, $22.46 at checkout (orig. $68); freepeople.com

Buy It! Kat Set, $74.96 at checkout (orig. $128); freepeople.com