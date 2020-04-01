PSA: Free People’s Most-Loved Jeans Are Only $50 Today

Image zoom Free People

Confession: I haven’t put on jeans in more than three weeks. Other confession (which I just realized while writing out that first one): I really miss wearing jeans. Good thing Free People’s denim sale dropped today, allowing me to peep at some blue jean goodness and scoop up a few new pairs, too — without breaking the bank.

That’s right, the Cali-cool label known for its easy-going dresses and cozy knits just unveiled its newest sale initiative. And while my love of jeans may make me a bit biased, I’m officially deeming it best of the week. So here it is: Today only, shoppers can score all of the brand’s popular styles, including celeb-loved Levi’s 501s, for just $50 (yes, you read that correctly).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: This Is Officially the Most In-Demand Legging Brand of the Moment

This $50 denim sale includes something for every type of jean aficionado. If you prefer to take a classic route with your blue bottoms, the aforementioned Levi’s 501s and the We The Free Raw High-Rise Jeggings are your calling card. Looking to add a bit of flair to your denim drawer? Then you might as well add some actual flares, like these rose-hued Rolla’s corduroys.

So, if you, like me, spent any portion of your time during quarantine undertaking in a closet refresh (which means eliminating anything that doesn’t spark happiness, per organizational expert Marie Kondo), then you probably have some space for a few new pieces. Shop the most-covetable Free People jeans that deserve a spot in your lineup below before this sale ends at midnight. Because we will be parting with our sweats soon enough.

Image zoom Free People

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, $50 (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! We the Free Stella Kick Flare Jeans, $50 (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi’s Ribcage Wide-Leg Jeans, $50 (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! We The Free Frank Dad Jeans, $50 (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi’s Mile High Super Skinny Jeans, $50 (orig. $98); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! We The Free Stella Skinny Jeans, $50 (orig. $78); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Rolla’s East Coast Wide-Wale Flare Cord, $50 (orig. $99); freepeople.com

Image zoom

Buy It! We The Free Raw High-Rise Leggings, $50 (orig. $78); freepeople.com

Image zoom Free People

Buy It! We The Free Dakota Straight Leg Jeans, $50 (orig. $78); freepeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.