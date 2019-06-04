8 Ridiculously Cute Summer Dresses You Need for You Next Vacation and Beyond — All Under $150

There’s a reason we adore Free People so much. The brand’s boho-chic aesthetic always catches our eye, especially during summer when its ridiculously cute selection of breezy, feminine dresses is released. From minis to midis to maxis (and everywhere in between), Free People has a slew on insanely gorgeous vacation-ready styles that are calling our name — many of which are actually budget-friendly.

Since vacay plans often include exploring new cities, you’ll definitely want to pack a comfy outfit that’s still totally Instagram-worthy — and this adorable top-rated linen shirtdress (that has pockets!) paired with some sneakers is just that. And if you’ve got weekend brunch plans with the girls, this pretty lightweight boho-embroidered mini dress (that’s aptly named the Weekend Brunch Dress) will be your go-to frock. In the market for a cute dress that can double as a beach cover up? This under-$100, off-the-shoulder twill dress has a perfect relaxed fit that won’t cling to your wet swimsuit.

We could go on and on about the hundreds of Free People dresses we’ve been swooning over for summer, but we picked eight of our favorites — all of which you can snag for under $150. And if you share our love for Free People’s super cute selection of summer dresses, then get excited! In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the beloved brand is giving away $100 gift cards so you can stock up. All you have to do is post a photo of yourself wearing your favorite Free People dress, tag @FreePeople, and hashtag #FPSummer35 and #FreePeopleGiveaway.

Ready to start shopping? Keep scrolling to see the dresses that we’re obsessed with right now.

Buy It! Weekend Brunch Dress, $128; freepeople.com

Buy It! Italian Love Story Dress, $78; freepeople.com

Buy It! Mixin’ It Up Maxi Dress, $128; freepeople.com

Buy It! Sophie Mini Dress, $98; freepeople.com

Buy It! Amelia Maxi Dress, $88; freepeople.com

Buy It! Late Checkout Midi Dress, $98; freepeople.com

Buy It! Like a Lady Printed Mini Dress, $108; freepeople.com

Buy It! Clara Midi Dress, $118; freepeople.com