Taylor Swift Has Worn This Affordable Brand for Years — and It Has the Cutest Dresses on Sale

There are a few things we know about Taylor Swift. First, she’s an incredible songwriter (duh). Second, she’s CEO of the Cat Lady Club. Third, she’s an absolute Free People fiend. The Grammy-winning singer has not been shy about her love of the affordable boho brand — she’s been spotted in its printed sweatshirts, flowy dresses, and even a fabulously edgy harness way back in 2015.

Now, it goes without saying how successful Miss Swift is, so the fact that she goes back to this affordable brand again and again really says something. She could be shopping designer names constantly, and yet she relies on Free People for everyday looks like Swifties rely on her Red album in times of distress (there’s nothing that a good “All Too Well” belt can’t solve). Her recent Free People picks range from comfy sweater dresses to tie-dye sweatshirts, but the fabulous boho dresses she’s worn out with friends are the most iconic. So when Nordstrom dropped an incredible Free People sale, we immediately thought of her.

Taylor, if you’re reading this, it’s time to stock up on some summertime essentials.

Right now, there are so many adorable and flowy dresses and tunics that are up to 60 percent off. Free People dresses are usually over $100, but this sale has styles starting at $50, so you can feel good about this major online shopping moment. And while the styles available unfortunately don’t include the onesie she rocked in her Miss Americana doc, they certainly mimic her fashion.

One short-sleeve tunic looks like Taylor’s Reputation album come to life. Anyone remember her “Bleachella” moment? The ensemble is that in a nutshell — it’s edgy but relaxed and lightweight enough to wear outside during seriously toasty days. There’s also a light blue floral dress that gives major “Lover” vibes. Some other adorable options include a western-looking maxi dress that can transition perfectly between seasons (simply toss on a sweater or oversized cardigan when it’s cold). Plus, there’s a cargo-inspired button dress that looks like it was fashioned for a casual day at the office or on the weekend.

Now excuse us as we go listen to Taylor Swift’s discography while shopping this awesome sale.

Buy It! Free People Hearts Desire Print Tunic Dress, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Lace-Up Minidress, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Sea Glass Dress, $67.20–$100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Erin Embroidered Long Sleeve Minidress, $59.20 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Verona Lace Trim Minidress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Let’s Smock About It Floral Print Maxi Dress, $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Catch the Breeze Button Front Dress, $49.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

