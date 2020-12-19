Shoppers Compare This Best-Selling Cozy Fleece to Pricier Brands — and It’s on Sale for Just $16
Whether you’re bundling up for a big snow storm or a night of binge-watching Netflix on the couch, nothing keeps you warmer than a soft and fluffy fleece pullover. One style we’re particularly loving right now is the Free Assembly Half Zip Faux Shearling Sweatshirt from Walmart, especially because it’s on sale for just $16.
With an average customer rating of 4.6 stars and dozens of positive reviews to date, it’s easy to see why the Free Assembly half-zip sweatshirt is one of the retailer’s best-sellers. Shoppers are so impressed with this fleece, they’ve even compared it to pricier brands like L.L.Bean, Patagonia, and Madewell.
So what has shoppers kicking their brand-name fleece sweatshirts to the curb in favor of this style? For starters, it’s from Walmart’s sustainable fashion line, Free Assembly, and made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It’s also ridiculously comfortable, warm, and stylish thanks to its roomy silhouette, high neckline, and ribbed cuff sleeves. It even comes with two front pockets — and who doesn’t love pockets?
Basically, this Free Assembly number checks all of the boxes a fashionable fleece sweatshirt should. It’s available in seven colors — including olive green, light pink, and navy — and with a sale price of just $16, it’s tempting to pick up one of each.
Scroll down to shop the affordable pullover that’s destined to become a winter wardrobe staple in a few of our favorite colors now.
