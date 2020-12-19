Shoppers Compare This Best-Selling Cozy Fleece to Pricier Brands — and It’s on Sale for Just $16

So what has shoppers kicking their brand-name fleece sweatshirts to the curb in favor of this style? For starters, it’s from Walmart’s sustainable fashion line, Free Assembly, and made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It’s also ridiculously comfortable, warm, and stylish thanks to its roomy silhouette, high neckline, and ribbed cuff sleeves. It even comes with two front pockets — and who doesn’t love pockets?