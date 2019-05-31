Image zoom CSM Events/YouTube

Up-and-coming designer Fredrik Tjaerandsen just sparked a viral fashion moment.

The Norwegian designer sent models down the runway at Central Saint Martins‘s annual BA Fashion show (where designers like Alexander McQueen and Riccardo Tisci also got their start) wearing huge colorful balloons that engulfed their entire bodies, which then magically deflated into structural dresses before bewildered guests at the show.

“My collection is inspired by an almost indefinable moment when a human’s self-awareness becomes active and sentiment,” Tjaerandsen told WWD. “I have strived to develop a process of experimental practice and development through which I could react and create my own expression of this moment and experience of being in that moment.”

“The rubber I use is sourced from a company that has its rubber production in Sri Lanka where they support and buy their rubber from local rubber growers,” he added. “I have constructed these pieces with an air pressure system that lets the wearer control the air-flow. Whenever the wearer wants to deflate they open a latch inside to release the inverted bubble part and then dives out of the deflating bubble. The garment within and the bubble is all in one piece and I designed it to have as few seams as possible.”

Within hours, videos from Tjaerandsen’s show were going viral on the Internet and garnered the attention of the fashion industry and celebrities.

Lindsay Lohan commented on Interview magazine’s Instagram video of the show writing, “A bit weird but cool. 😂”

Demi Moore also commented, “That is some crazy sh—!!” While Billy Porter wrote, “AWWWWW!!!”

“Thank you so very much for all of your kind and heart-warming response to my collection shown yesterday,” Tjaerandsen wrote in a heart-felt Instagram post. “I would like to thank everyone that has helped me this year! I feel so incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such an amazingly talented group of friend, family and professionals.”

He not only won the attention of the fashion industry, but he also took home the L’Oréal Professional Young Talent Award. “I am so honored to receive the LOreal Professional Young Talent Award @lorealpro! This would not have been possible without support I received from the Les Visionnaire scholarship thank you so much Jeremy Till for believing in my work and giving me the opportunity to create my dream,” he also wrote on Instagram.

The designer, who has worked at Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Craig Green and J.W.Anderson according to WWD, teased the show yesterday sharing a selfie blowing up the balloons himself. “💙 SHOW TOMORROW 💙,” he wrote.

While we wait to see where his career takes him next, odds are he’s going to take it up, up and away.