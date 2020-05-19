This Celeb-Loved Swimwear Brand Is Secretly Giving Away a Free Cloth Mask with Every Purchase

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Masking has taken on an entirely new meaning these days, as it no longer refers primarily to the act of putting on a skin-fixing clay or moisturizing sheet mask. With many states deeming it mandatory to wear some sort of face covering in public, masking — a.k.a. wearing a protective face mask when leaving the house — is more important than ever. As such, it should come as no surprise that these essential, in-demand accessories are selling out quickly across the board.

Frankies Bikinis quietly dropped these cloth masks over the weekend, announcing this new, limited-time addition on Instagram only — shoppers won’t see anything about these face masks displayed on the website. That’s because its face masks aren’t for purchase, but rather, with every Frankies Bikinis purchase you make, the brand will throw in a face mask for free (yes, for free) while supplies last, as a way of giving back to its customers.

The brand used its leftover stretchy satin fabric to create these free, non-medical grade cloth face masks that feel so soft and silky against the skin and are easy to wash. Longtime fans of the label will instantly recognize the print used to create these face coverings, too: a funfetti tie-dye that’s the same pattern you’ll see on some of the brand’s ultra-comfy sweats and swimsuits. That means you’ll be able to perfectly coordinate your loungewear (and swimwear) looks to your face mask.

Whether you’re in need of some new cozy loungewear to snuggle up in while you WFH or a cute swimsuit to wear while getting some vitamin D in your backyard, celeb-loved Frankies Bikinis has you covered. And what better incentive to press “Order Now” than a free face mask with every purchase? Oh, and you can also score free two-day shipping when you use the promo code GETITFAST at checkout.

The free face mask promo is good while supplies last, which we’re betting won’t be much longer. Shop some key swimwear styles we’re eyeing below to get your hands on Frankies Bikinis’ limited-edition stretchy face masks.

