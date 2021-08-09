Frank Ocean Opens New York Store for His Luxury Brand Homer – Which Includes a $1.9M Necklace

Frank Ocean's New York storefront for his new luxury fashion company, Homer, has opened its doors!

The Bowery store is the only place where fans can purchase items from Homer's debut collection, which includes fine and high jewelry pieces and printed silk scarves.

The handcrafted jewelry pieces, designed in New York and handmade in Italy from 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds, range in price from $395 to $1.9 million.

Homer's catalog — for which Ocean shot the cover photo — features imagery from Ocean's collaborator Tyrone Lebon, showcasing 25 pieces inspired by "childhood obsessions" and "heritage as a fantasy," according to a press release.

Frank Ocean Homer store in New York | Credit: Luke Liberia Moore

The catalog also teases an upcoming collaboration between Homer and Prada. Ocean appeared in the brand's spring 2020 campaign and famously wore a Prada anorak to the Met Gala in 2019.

Telling the Financial Times about the collection, Ocean said that he "didn't want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier."

Ocean, 33, told the outlet that he chose the name Homer for his company in part for its historical and literary significance.

Frank Ocean Credit: courtesy homer

"Mostly because it's five letters and the dotcom was available," he said. "But also because Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure — the same as diamonds and gold — and I know Homer used papyrus, but I've always liked the idea of carving history into stone."

Ocean echoed that idea in an Instagram post following Homer's announcement on Friday.

Frank Ocean Homer Catalog | Credit: courtesy homer

"Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything," he wrote, according to The Guardian. "My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone."