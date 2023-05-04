Get the Details Behind Netflix Star Francesca Farago's 'Romantic and Ethereal' Engagement Ring (Exclusive)

The Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match reality television star announced her engagement to TikToker Jesse Sullivan Tuesday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on May 4, 2023 12:39 PM
Francesca Farago engagement ring
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Ring Concierge

TikTok star Jesse Sullivan knew exactly what he wanted when it came to designing a bespoke engagement ring for fiancée Francesca Farago.

"Jesse had so many incredible ideas for Francesca's engagement ring and began thinking through the design in August of last year," Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of New York City-based luxury jeweler Ring Concierge, tells PEOPLE exclusively. She and Sullivan worked together on creating the custom rock for the Netflix star, 29.

Going into the process a few months ago, Sullivan already had a few ideas in mind. One of them was getting a Toi et Moi cut, which came to fruition in a two-stone design with a vine detail surrounding the stones and small Marquise diamonds representing Farago's grandmother's ring, explains Wegman.

"We helped Jesse decide on what diamond cuts best embodied Francesca's style and bring his vision to life," she adds.

Francesca Farago engagement ring
Ring Concierge

Sullivan also had a "clear idea of what he wanted the ring to represent — something that was both romantic and ethereal."

That touch of personalization and sentimentality came courtesy of a custom paw print engraving on the inside of the band, dedicated to the couple's Pomeranian pet.

Overall, Wegman says that the ring design was adapted to fit Farago's evolving vision. But, in the end, the final piece housed "all the details Francesca loved into one perfect ring" that Sullivan "fell in love" with.

Francesca Farago engagement ring
Ring Concierge

Farago and Sullivan began dating shortly after she wrapped up filming Netflix's Perfect Match last year.

The couple shared the news of their engagement on May 2 with a series of celebratory photos shared to Instagram. The carousel shows multiple snapshots of the pair sharing sweet kisses and showing off the sparkly ring.

"WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" wrote Farago, who also starred in the reality television series Too Hot to Handle.

Related Articles
The Masked Singer
Olivia Culpo — 'The Masked Singer''s UFO — Calls Wedding Planning 'a Lot of Work' but 'Really Fun' (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Daniel Martin, Met Gala Prep with Eva Chen & Michelle Yeoh
How Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Created Michelle Yeoh's and Eva Chen's 2023 Met Gala Looks (Exclusive)
Bachelor Star dd Spills Some Details About Her Fourth Engagement Ring
'Bachelor' Alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says She Has 4 Engagement Rings from Dean Unglert — Here's Why
Francesca Farago, Jesse Sulli
'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Engaged: 'The Most Magical Night Ever'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruT8_wsup5/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
See All the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Jennifer Lopez's Show-Stopping Met Gala Look
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe Honors Karl Lagerfeld with a Skin-Baring Transformation at Met Gala 2023, Calls It 'Full Circle'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Reveals He Was Rushed to the Hospital Shortly Before Proposing to Lindsay Hubbard
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Make Their Met Gala Debut as a Couple in Coordinating Looks
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Rock Coordinating Leather Looks at 2023 Met Gala: See Their Couple Style