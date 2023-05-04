Get the Details Behind Netflix Star Francesca Farago's 'Romantic and Ethereal' Engagement Ring (Exclusive)

TikTok star Jesse Sullivan knew exactly what he wanted when it came to designing a bespoke engagement ring for fiancée Francesca Farago.

"Jesse had so many incredible ideas for Francesca's engagement ring and began thinking through the design in August of last year," Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of New York City-based luxury jeweler Ring Concierge, tells PEOPLE exclusively. She and Sullivan worked together on creating the custom rock for the Netflix star, 29.

Going into the process a few months ago, Sullivan already had a few ideas in mind. One of them was getting a Toi et Moi cut, which came to fruition in a two-stone design with a vine detail surrounding the stones and small Marquise diamonds representing Farago's grandmother's ring, explains Wegman.

"We helped Jesse decide on what diamond cuts best embodied Francesca's style and bring his vision to life," she adds.

Ring Concierge

Sullivan also had a "clear idea of what he wanted the ring to represent — something that was both romantic and ethereal."

That touch of personalization and sentimentality came courtesy of a custom paw print engraving on the inside of the band, dedicated to the couple's Pomeranian pet.

Overall, Wegman says that the ring design was adapted to fit Farago's evolving vision. But, in the end, the final piece housed "all the details Francesca loved into one perfect ring" that Sullivan "fell in love" with.

Ring Concierge

Farago and Sullivan began dating shortly after she wrapped up filming Netflix's Perfect Match last year.

The couple shared the news of their engagement on May 2 with a series of celebratory photos shared to Instagram. The carousel shows multiple snapshots of the pair sharing sweet kisses and showing off the sparkly ring.

"WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!" wrote Farago, who also starred in the reality television series Too Hot to Handle.