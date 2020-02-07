20 Throwback Photos of Fran Drescher Being the Fashion Icon You Didn't Know You Needed Today

Her character on The Nanny wasn't the only one who knew how to put together a look!
By Andrea Wurzburger
February 07, 2020 04:14 PM

1 of 20

Red Hot 

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Drescher traded in her usual sky-high hairstyle for a classic bob in 1995, the cherry on top of a glam red number. 

2 of 20

Jessica Rabbit Glam 

Is that Drescher or Jessica Rabbit? All she needs is a pair of purple gloves! 

3 of 20

Orange You Glad 

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The actress was clearly thrilled to be at the 1998 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. 

4 of 20

On Fire 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The higher the hair, the closer to heaven. 

5 of 20

Checker Out!

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Only Drescher could pull off a two-piece outfit that includes checkered velvet. 

6 of 20

It Hat to Be You 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Drescher wore this get-up to the It Had to Be You premiere in 1989. 

7 of 20

Sunny Disposition 

Sam Levi/WireImage

At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Drescher looked cheery in a high-necked yellow gown, complete with a matching shawl.

8 of 20

Peace & Love 

Magma Agency/WireImage

There’s no better way to spread a message of peace and love than to wear it on your gown. 

9 of 20

Face the Facts

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

In 1994, Drescher proved that the back of the outfit is sometimes the best part. She showed off her embroidered mini-skirt on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

10 of 20

Pattern Queen

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Drescher looked like a work of art in 1994 at the Writers Guild of America Awards. 

11 of 20

Suit Up 

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Nothing says, “I mean business, but I’m the life of the party,” like a patterned pantsuit. 

12 of 20

Cream of the Crop 

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

No one can pull off a two-piece set quite like Fran Drescher can! 

13 of 20

Marilyn Monroe Moment

Ron Davis/Getty

In 1995, Drescher went old Hollywood glam, channeling Marilyn Monroe’s signature Gentlemen Prefer Blondes look. 

14 of 20

The OG Cardi B 

STEVE GRANITZ/WireImage

Cardi B may have rocked a flower headpiece at the 2018 American Music Awards, but Fran did it first at the 1996 Golden Globes. 

15 of 20

Showing Some Skin 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

Drescher was really ahead of the curve(s) when it came to her outfit choices. 

16 of 20

All Aboard the Fran Train

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

All about the drama, Drescher’s train at the 1997 Emmys was ahead of its time. 

17 of 20

Sparkle & Shine

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

There’s something about Franny! The actress paired a sequined mini-skirt with black leather boots at the 1998 premiere of There’s Something About Mary.

18 of 20

See-Through Skirt 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Drescher went ’90s goth when she rocked a middle part, choker necklace, leather top and see-through studded skirt at the 1999 premiere of The World Is Not Enough

19 of 20

Cut It Out 

Getty

In 1996, Drescher crowned herself Queen of the ’90s at the Emmy Awards. 

20 of 20

Channeling Audrey Hepburn

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Drescher wore an outfit straight out of Breakfast at Tiffany‘s to the 13th Annual American Comedy Awards … with a few sequins added for good measure, of course. 

