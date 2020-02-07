20 Throwback Photos of Fran Drescher Being the Fashion Icon You Didn't Know You Needed Today

Red Hot
Drescher traded in her usual sky-high hairstyle for a classic bob in 1995, the cherry on top of a glam red number.
Jessica Rabbit Glam
Is that Drescher or Jessica Rabbit? All she needs is a pair of purple gloves!
Orange You Glad
The actress was clearly thrilled to be at the 1998 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
On Fire
The higher the hair, the closer to heaven.
Checker Out!
Only Drescher could pull off a two-piece outfit that includes checkered velvet.
It Hat to Be You
Drescher wore this get-up to the It Had to Be You premiere in 1989.
Sunny Disposition
At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Drescher looked cheery in a high-necked yellow gown, complete with a matching shawl.
Peace & Love
There’s no better way to spread a message of peace and love than to wear it on your gown.
Face the Facts
In 1994, Drescher proved that the back of the outfit is sometimes the best part. She showed off her embroidered mini-skirt on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Pattern Queen
Drescher looked like a work of art in 1994 at the Writers Guild of America Awards.
Suit Up
Nothing says, “I mean business, but I’m the life of the party,” like a patterned pantsuit.
Cream of the Crop
No one can pull off a two-piece set quite like Fran Drescher can!
Marilyn Monroe Moment
In 1995, Drescher went old Hollywood glam, channeling Marilyn Monroe’s signature Gentlemen Prefer Blondes look.
The OG Cardi B
Cardi B may have rocked a flower headpiece at the 2018 American Music Awards, but Fran did it first at the 1996 Golden Globes.
Showing Some Skin
Drescher was really ahead of the curve(s) when it came to her outfit choices.
All Aboard the Fran Train
All about the drama, Drescher’s train at the 1997 Emmys was ahead of its time.
Sparkle & Shine
There’s something about Franny! The actress paired a sequined mini-skirt with black leather boots at the 1998 premiere of There’s Something About Mary.
See-Through Skirt
Drescher went ’90s goth when she rocked a middle part, choker necklace, leather top and see-through studded skirt at the 1999 premiere of The World Is Not Enough.
Cut It Out
In 1996, Drescher crowned herself Queen of the ’90s at the Emmy Awards.
Channeling Audrey Hepburn
Drescher wore an outfit straight out of Breakfast at Tiffany‘s to the 13th Annual American Comedy Awards … with a few sequins added for good measure, of course.