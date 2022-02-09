The Nanny alum shot down rumors of a possible reboot in 2019, but a former costar recently hinted at a possible return

Fran Drescher Rewears Some of Her Iconic Outfits from The Nanny in Nostalgic TikTok Video

Fran Drescher is giving people plenty to talk about on TikTok!

The 64-year-old actress captured users' attention on Friday with a TikTok video of herself wearing some of the most iconic outfits worn by her character Fran Fine on the hit '90s sitcom, The Nanny.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, captioned "What I'd wear as Fran Fine ❤️," Drescher snaps her fingers several times and transitions between multiple ensembles as The Nanny's theme song plays in the background.

The video was re-shared on The Nanny's Instagram page, where followers were encouraged to follow the Nanny TikTok account.

"You don't need to go all the way to Queens for exclusive content and special clips," she wrote, adding, "Don't miss any of the fun."

The video begins with Drescher in a cheetah print peacoat and matching heart-shaped sunglasses paired with a black shirt, beret and pants before switching over to the classic Plein Sud Plaid vest she wore in season 1, which aired on CBS between 1993 and 1994.

Drescher also donned one of her most worn outfits on the program — a geometric vest with rainbow-colored diamonds and gold buttons. In November 2016, the actress said on Instagram that Fine "would often repeat a vest or turtleneck in the first two seasons" of the show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also making the cut was Drescher's long-sleeve black bodycon dress and a shawl made of gold rings and chains, which she paired with a red lip.

The Nanny, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, aired for six seasons between 1993 to 1999.

Fran Drescher Re-Wears Some of Her Iconic Nanny Outfits in Nostalgic TikTok Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CZujA5zoZDU Credit: Fran Drescher/Instagram; CBS/Getty

Rumors about a Nanny reboot have swirled for years, though Drescher shot them down in April 2019. "Truth be told, I'm not developing that as a television series right now," she admitted on SiriusXM's The Michael Yo Show.

She continued, "I'm totally down with doing [a revival]," but added, "I don't know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there's an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!"

In October, Nanny alum Charles Shaughnessy indicated to Entertainment Tonight that a reboot still may not be out of the question. The 67-year-old actor told the outlet that Drescher's idea for the show was "really interesting" but that "it depends on a lot of moving parts."

Regarding the plotline, Shaughnessy said it would likely pick up where it left off. "So we would be married, the kids would be getting older by now they'd be some teenagers," he told ET. "And we would have probably have grandkids from the other kids."

"I don't want to give too much away, because I don't know if it's going to happen or not, but it would have all of that," he shared.