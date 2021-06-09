Fran Drescher Rewears Her Signature Rainbow Moschino Vest From The Nanny

Fran Drescher once again buttoned up the iconic striped piece that she wore on the sitcom, which aired from 1993 to 1999 — though she styled it a bit differently this time around

Fran Drescher is still rocking wardrobe from The Nanny!

The actress, 63, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of her wearing the iconic Moschino vest that she sported during the 1990s sitcom.

Drescher looked as if no time had passed in the rainbow colored vest. Her hair was loosely tousled and her makeup appeared to be inspired by her character on The Nanny.

This time, she styled the Moschino vest over a black turtleneck as opposed to a white long-sleeved shirt with ruffled sleeves, like she famously wore on the show.

In her caption, Drescher revealed she rewore the iconic vest for "a shoot" for HBO Max, The Nanny, and her charity Cancer Schmancer - which is hosting the Fran Jam Music Festival on June 20.

Fans, predictably, were excited to see the garment again.

"Is this THE vest??? 😍😍😍," one fan commented.

Another wrote, "Yessss iconic vest! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 STAN."

"You dont age! Omg the same vest!" a fan of The Nanny star said.

THE NANNY, featuring Fran Drescher and Charles Shaugnessy Credit: CBS via Getty

Back in 2018, Drescher's costume designer Brenda Cooper - who worked with her for four seasons of The Nanny - previously spoke to Hello Giggles about her decision to go with bold colors in patterns on the show.

"I didn't get any direction, but I knew exactly what to do, and Fran just let me do it ... It was very colorful and it was form-fitting," Cooper told the outlet in 2018. "That was the inspiration to create this character."

She continued, "I intentionally wanted to make a statement of style, wit, and humor, all combined. So I just started shopping for the show… I wanted color, I wanted it to be sexy. And there was lots of color available in 1993."

"We would always shop in Beverly Hills. Going to Neiman Marcus was just like style heaven-all of the prints, the color, and Moschino Cheap & Chic, and Dolce & Gabbana," Cooper said of the process. "They were all in there."