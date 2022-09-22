7 Beauty Essentials Fran Drescher Can't Live Without

01 of 08

Fran's Got Style, Fran's Got Flair!

Joey Carman

While most of us get our beauty news from magazines and social media, Fran Drescher's first introduction to makeup brand Laura Geller — which she is now the face of — was on television. "I was with my parents, and I was watching TV. I saw 'Laura Geller' in the guide and I didn't know what it was, so I clicked on it." What happened next was serendipity. "About a week later, I got a call from Geller asking me if I wanted to be an influencer for the brand," Drescher recalls.

Taking her prospective role to heart, Drescher requested to test Geller's makeup to ensure she felt confident about attaching her name to the product. Almost immediately, Drescher, her friends and even her mother developed favorites. So Drescher took the job, and became the spokesperson for a campaign embracing women over 40 that launched in 2021. Frescher, who had been on the small screen for years, felt seen.

"Very often you look in the magazines, [at 40] is where women begin to fall off a cliff and become fast forgotten in advertising and in sales targeting. And so, I really felt very positive about it," says Drescher, now 64. Another draw: the non-toxic brand aligned with Drescher and her foundation Cancer Schmancer's mission.

Ahead Drescher shares her favorite things — from makeup to a face and body spray — and shares her perspective on style (and flair!) at 64. "I think that you have to embrace what makes you feel great. Don't be dictated by other people. When you define your own flair and your own style, then you can face the world with a kind of unapologetic confidence."