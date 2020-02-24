Hollywood’s Go-To Denim Brand Is Selling Jeans for Only $50 Right Now

Image zoom

If the idea of a sample sale scares you, you’re not alone. Long lines with people dashing (and pushing) to score the best finds is a high-stress shopping situation most don’t want to deal with in their free time. Thankfully, Frame is changing the name of the sample sale game this season, allowing you to get in on some insanely good deals without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.

Though there are many denim brands that have taken Hollywood by storm (read: Meghan Markle-loved DL1961, Jennifer Garner-approved Mother, and Jennifer Lawrence’s slim-fit Everlane’s), Frame’s comfy-yet-perfectly fitted jeans are perhaps the most sought-after of them all. And if you haven’t yet taken a pair out for a test drive — because hey, we all need to see what the hype is about firsthand, right? — now’s your best chance. You can score the label’s jeans for as little as $50 right now.

Image zoom Splash; Startraks; Splash

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss are just a few A-listers who have sported Frame’s jeans. And while none of the exact styles they’ve worn are included in this once-in-a-lifetime sample sale, there are several that look super similar, like these Multi Panel jeans that are the spitting image of the pair Gigi, Bella, and Jenner all own, or these fun flares that look just like Kloss’s.

With spring just around the corner, there’s no better time to embark on a little wardrobe refresh, and starting with your denim drawer is a smart move. And while the sale goes until March 1, stock is bound to sell out fast with prices as good as these.

Shop the best finds from the celeb-loved brand’s online sample sale below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Le Sylvie Multi Panel, $50 (orig. $275); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Le High Flare, $50 (orig. $230); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Le High Straight Painterly Stripe, $50 (orig. $240); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Voluminous Stripe Silk Top, $75 (orig. $275); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Panel Stripe Long Sleeve, $75 (orig. $235); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Pleated Coverall Short, $50 (orig. $300); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Le Velveteen Mini Boot, $50 (orig. $235); frame-store.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frame Le High Skinny Abstract Animal, $50 (orig. $225); frame-store.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.