FRAME Denim Launches New Men's Campaign Fronted by 33 Athletes, Actors, Models and More

Celebrity-loved jeans brand FRAME Denim is launching a brand new campaign as the second part of its Modern Man project.

"The idea is that any man should be able to find something from our collection that makes them feel good and that suits their character," Erik Torstensson, co-founder and Chief Creative Director of FRAME Denim tells PEOPLE. "The common thread is style, not fashion. The diversity and cross-section of talent was integral to the project – this is how the world looks, what you see when you walk down Mercer."

To bring his vision to life, Torstensson and the FRAME team tapped a number of people in sports, Hollywood and more to show how versatile the brand is and to highlight the newest piece of the Modern Man project.

Erik Torstensson

The campaign is fronted by 33 people who FRAME says "embody the aesthetic and spirit of the brand," according to a press release. Among those in the new FRAME denim class are snowboarder Toby Miller, NFL players Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall and Isaiah Simmons, NBA players Justin and Aaron Holiday, Brandon Clarke and Josh Richardson, Prince Achileas of Greece, A&R Pusha Rod, models Alika Mock, Fernando Casablancas and Yvesmark Chery, musicians Jacob Sartorius and ToBi, actor Paul W. Downs, artist Demit Omphroy, non-profit Pushing for Pink co-founder Mathew Matthews, producer Brian Boyle and stylists Brett Alan Nelson and Chris Kim.

"The FRAME man is an accomplished character no matter what field he is in, age he is of or nationality he carries," Torstensson says of the brand and who he feels it's for. "His style is effortless and easy. Never trying too hard but always on point. Fit, fabric and function makes up key priorities. He is the best dressed man on the street, at work and on the plane; it's not contrived, not over-thought."

Erik Torstensson

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The brand message is brought to life in the new campaign, which launches Aug. 25, with photos that are both stylish and effortless. Each of those in the campaign is outfitted in FRAME pieces that can be dressed both up or down and show off the brand's classic style, which has been worn by everyone from Miranda Kerr to Beyoncé.

FRAME, which started as a denim brand but has grown into being an entire clothing range, is a brand that takes itself just seriously enough without being stuffy, which is a large part of why it's so popular.

"We never saw or see ourselves as a premium denim brand and therefore have never behaved like one," Torstensson tells PEOPLE of the brand's growing success and expanding out of just being a denim brand. "I still don't ever think of us like that. Other people put us in that category but for me it was just a product we started with — a bit by chance."

Erik Torstensson

It's because of this that FRAME has especially become popular with athletes, which is why Torstensson recruited so many of them for this latest campaign. When thinking of some of his favorite FRAME moments with celebrities, he's quick to point to the athletes who have been loyal to the brand. "To have been embraced by the world's most renowned athlete's like NBA stars Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade," he says, is huge to him.

The women of Hollywood love FRAME just as much as the men, though, which is why a time when Cara Delevingne wore a pair of the brand's jeans, it made a huge impact. "I'll never forget when, in the early days, I gave Cara Delevingne a pair of jeans in the bar of Le Meurice during Fashion Week in Paris and she just put them on in the bar right there and then walked out and got photographed," Torstensson recalls. "That was pretty great."