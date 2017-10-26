When hairstylist Vernon François isn’t collaborating with Lupita Nyong’o, Solange, Cynthia Erivo and countless other stars, he’s creating products and content aimed at helping women confidently manage their hair texture. But lately, the pro’s had us swooning, not over the shapes he effortlessly creates with his clients’ tresses, but masterpieces he’s crafted with fabric. So we tapped the pro to share his techniques for turning the accessory into a work of art. Watch the How It’s Done video, above, and read below, for his awesomely simple process and helpful products.

To create the first look, François first preps the hair with his Vernon François Pure-Fro moisturizing spray, then grabs the top half of a colorful hoodie and places the edge of the hood at the crown of the head. He then loosely twists the remaining fabric, and wraps it around the front head along the edge of the hood. Lastly, he tucks in the end of the fabric at the back and secures it with a u-shaped bobby pin.

For the second look, the pro opts for three silk scarves from Echo to create a bold, rolled look. He layers all three across the crown from ear to ear and locks them down with two elastic headbands. François then twists the scarves and wraps them around the front at the hairline, looping them through the headband to secure them. Once the scarves are set in place, he gently adjusts the fabrics to show off the their eye-catching patterns.

For the third look, an old stretchy shirt or piece of fabric is all you need. After prepping the hair with his moisturizing spray, François sweeps strands back into a ponytail at the crown of the head. Then, he wraps a thick strip of black fabric along the hairline, and uses an elastic to lock it in place at the nape of the neck. He then layers another piece of fabric on top of the first, positioning the second strip so that the edge rests at least an inch behind the previous layer’s edge, subsequently covering more of the ponytail. He then removes the ponytail holder at the crown and adds one more layer of fabric, completely covering the hair. Next, he braids the remaining fabric at the back of the head. Then he takes the look up a notch by pinning gold-toned barrettes around the fabric.

To create the fourth look, François takes a large, square scarf, folds it into a triangle and twists it into a long rope. He then wraps the rope around the head and ties the ends into a knot at the front of the head. Lastly, he loops the ends between the rope and the hair to create a bow-like look.

Which look is your favorite? Sound off below.