Former Victoria's Secret Model Erin Heatherton Engaged to Karol Kocemba: 'So Happy!'

Erin Heatherton, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, is an engaged woman!

The supermodel-turned-fitness enthusiast, 32, shared the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, simply captioning a picture of herself and partner Karol Kocemba, "So happy!! 😭💍🥰."

In the photo, Heatherton can be seen cuddling up to her new fiancé and smiling ear-to-ear as they pose outdoors in casual clothing. The former model holds Kocemba's hand to show off her gorgeous sparkler.

While it is unclear how long the couple has been together, fans and friends alike wished the couple all their best in the comment section.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," model Lily Aldridge commented, while Be There in Five podcast host Kate Kennedy added, "Omgg congrats!!!! Love you guys 💕."

Erin Heatherton Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Heatherton first made a splash in the modeling industry in September 2006, making her runway debut in a Diane von Fürstenberg runway show. She has since graced the catwalk for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Christian Lacroix, Desigual and Carmen Marc Valvo, among others. She also posed for the covers of Elle Russia, Elle France, Elle Serbia, GQ Spain and GQ Germany.

The supermodel walked in her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008, officially holding the title as a VS Angel from 2010 to 2013.

In 2011, she famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for about a year before the pair amicably split, citing his hectic filming schedule as the reason for the breakup.

Heatherton, who has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, got candid about the pressures of the modeling industry and the toll it took on her both mentally and physically during an interview with Chicago Mag in January 2020, revealing that she shifted her focus to fitness and health rather than holding herself to impossible standards.

"There was a point where my heart was broken, where I was doing everything right with diet and exercise, and it wasn't enough. I knew I couldn't, as a role model to young women, parade myself around saying, 'This is what you need to look like,' knowing what it takes," she said.