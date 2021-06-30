Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcom Tries on 2016 Fashion Show Bra to Promote Healthy Body Image

The former Victoria's Secret model wore a 30A bra cup at the show, but is now a "healthy" 34B cup size

Model Bridget Malcolm pulled out the exact bra she wore on the catwalk at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to reveal how her body has changed since landing the lingerie runway gig.

Malcolm, who calls herself a mental health advocate in her Instagram bio, posted a TikTok video trying on the white lace bra she modeled five years ago. The bra is size 30A. Now, Malcolm says she's "a size 34B which is healthy for me."

She put on the bra over a bikini top, to show just how ill-fitted it is now, while making a frowny face to the camera.

In 2017, when Malcolm went to audition for the fashion show again, her bra cup size had increased to a 30B. "I was rejected from the show in 2017 by [former VS CMO] Ed Razek. He said, 'My body did not look good enough,'" Malcolm said.

The model's video continued with throwback images of herself smiling backstage at the 2016 show. But Malcolm explained that behind the smile, she was deeply hurting inside.

"Look how big it was on me," she said, pointing out the same bra she was trying on again in the video. "The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart."

Malcolm added, "Victoria's Secret your performative allyship is a joke."

PEOPLE has reached out to Victoria's Secret and Razek for comment.

Earlier this month, Victoria's Secret announced its complete brand overhaul starting with two new initiatives: The VS Collective and The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers. The lingerie retailer's VS Collective features Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe and many other "accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change," Victoria's Secret announced in a press release.

These changes come nearly two years after the end of the Victoria's Secret Angel title and the subsequent cancelation of the show in Nov. 2019 due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds on its runway.

Victoria's Secret has been plagued with controversy over the past two years. In August of 2019, more than 100 models signed an open petition written to Victoria's Secret CEO John Mehas by The Model Alliance, which called upon the lingerie giant to protect its models against sexual misconduct. The group wrote another letter to the CEO alleging a "culture of misogyny and abuse" in Feb. 2020. Mehas stepped down in Nov. 2020 and was replaced by Martin Waters.

In Feb. 2020, Leslie H. Wexner, the longtime chairman and CEO of L Brands, which owns the lingerie giant, stepped down, following scrutiny for his business ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Also in February 2020, former Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer Ed Razek was accused of sexual harassment, bullying and creating a culture of misogyny, according to a report from The New York Times. Razek denied the allegations, calling them "categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context."