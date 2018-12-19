Forever 21 Slammed for Using a White Model to Sell a Black Panther-Inspired Sweater

December 18, 2018 09:20 PM

Forever 21 is under fire for using a white model to sell a Black Panther-inspired sweater.

On Tuesday, the e-commerce site tweeted a photo with a link to purchase a “Wakanda Forever” sweater, which references the phrase made popular by the Marvel film, starring Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, used to greet residents of the fictional African country.

However, when fans of the movie went to shop the look, they were surprised to find the model was not a person of color, whom the film celebrates.

“@Forever21 really got the palest person they could find to model a Wakanda Forever sweater. I’m crying,” one user tweeted along with a shot of the model.

“Wakanda bullsh– is this, @forever21?” another fan wrote poking fun.

“Hey @Foever21, In what universe did you think it was ok to feature a white model in Wakanda gear? Granted, chances are you knew it wasn’t ok, but still,” a different user tweeted.

The outrage, for the most part, stems from the fact that Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent in mainstream American comics.

The film, which was released in 2017, was also praised for celebrating blackness as well as highlighting African culture.

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther doing Wakanda Forever hand symbol
Marvel

“A Wakanda Forever Fair Isle Knit sweater modeled by an Eminem lookalike just makes no sense whatsoever, and it’s insulting. @Forever21 is cancelled,” a different social media user tweeted.

“They got a super pale, blonde, blue-eyed model in a Wakanda Forever sweater… I wanna speak to your advertising department, @Forever21. Someone approved this and thought this was going to work,” another outraged Black Panther fan expressed.

Black Panther
Matt Kennedy/Marvel
Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

RELATED: Cultural Appropriation or Not? Parents Speak Out About Black Panther Halloween Costumes

Following the backlash, Forever 21 deleted the tweet and removed the image of the white model in the sweater from the website.

A product shot of the sweater without the model is still on the site.

Forever 21 did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

