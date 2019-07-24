Forever 21 Under Fire for Sending Atkins Bars in Online Orders — Including Plus-Size Clothing

Image zoom Maciej Gillert/Gallo Images Poland/Getty

Forever 21 is apologizing to its customers for including free samples of Atkins nutrition bars with its online orders — including plus-size clothing.

The retailer came under fire recently when shoppers complained on social media that they felt “triggered” by the inclusion of the food item, slamming the brand for “fat-shaming” and “body-shaming” its customers.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Forever 21 said they have removed the samples from future shipments, apologizing to customers for any offense they may have caused.

“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders,” the company said. “The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed.”

“This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way,” Forever 21 added.

RELATED: Paging 1999! Forever 21 Launches Collaboration with Baby Phat — See the Nostalgic Looks

Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ?? pic.twitter.com/ldajPJ81NM — Katya (@wisekatya) July 22, 2019

bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an atkins bar along with it lmaoo thank u for reminding me that i don't have a beach ready bod — Cailee (@caileeargudo) July 23, 2019

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

Apparently @Forever21 sends out Atkins bars with all of its orders, which sends a wildly dangerous message to ALL of its customers. Not only is it fatshaming, it could also trigger people of all sizes who have EDs. This is as dangerous as it is inappropriate. https://t.co/gPfr3jMUK4 — Samantha Puc 🍦✨ (@theverbalthing) July 23, 2019

Many of the online complaints from Forever 21 customers included photographs of the packaged Atkins Lemon Bars — a low-carb, high-protein snack advertised as a way to “satisfy your hunger.”

“What are you trying to tell me, Forever 21? I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT?” one patron asked on Twitter, another purchaser pointing out, “I don’t take kindly to people telling me how to live my life.”

“Sending people diet bars, shakes, teas, etc. with clothes they bought can send a negative message about body image,” said one.

Atkins also issued a statement on Tuesday, obtained by USA Today.

“[Our brand is] focused on a lifestyle nutritional approach where everyone can benefit from overall health and wellbeing,” the statement read. “The intention of sampling Atkins products is to share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”