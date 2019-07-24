Forever 21 Under Fire for Sending Atkins Bars in Online Orders — Including Plus-Size Clothing

"I don't take kindly to people telling me how to live my life," one Forever 21 customer wrote to the brand, after receiving an Atkins bar sample in their shipment
Forever 21 is apologizing to its customers for including free samples of Atkins nutrition bars with its online orders — including plus-size clothing.
The retailer came under fire recently when shoppers complained on social media that they felt “triggered” by the inclusion of the food item, slamming the brand for “fat-shaming” and “body-shaming” its customers.
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Forever 21 said they have removed the samples from future shipments, apologizing to customers for any offense they may have caused.
“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders,” the company said. “The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed.”
“This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way,” Forever 21 added.
Many of the online complaints from Forever 21 customers included photographs of the packaged Atkins Lemon Bars — a low-carb, high-protein snack advertised as a way to “satisfy your hunger.”
“What are you trying to tell me, Forever 21? I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT?” one patron asked on Twitter, another purchaser pointing out, “I don’t take kindly to people telling me how to live my life.”
“Sending people diet bars, shakes, teas, etc. with clothes they bought can send a negative message about body image,” said one.
Atkins also issued a statement on Tuesday, obtained by USA Today.
“[Our brand is] focused on a lifestyle nutritional approach where everyone can benefit from overall health and wellbeing,” the statement read. “The intention of sampling Atkins products is to share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”