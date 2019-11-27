Chrissy Teigen Loves This Skincare Brand, and It’s Super Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Thanks to Amazon, beauty lovers don’t need to wait until Black Friday to get their hands on super rare discounts. The site’s latest Deal of the Day sale features none other than Chrissy Teigen-endorsed skincare brand Foreo, which hardly ever goes on sale. Two of the company’s best-selling facial cleansing brushes, the Luna 2 and Luna Mini 2, are majorly marked down for the occasion, with discounts of up to 49 percent.

But what makes them so great? Well, the Luna 2 is available in four unique varieties of silicone bristles designed for sensitive, normal, oily, or combination skin — all of which can remove up to 99.5 percent of germs. It may look hi-tech, but it’s actually simple to use: After applying your cleanser, simply push the center button to turn it on and move it in circular motions all over your face.

The brush’s massaging vibrations can be adjusted to 12 different speed intensities. Plus, the back boasts an anti-aging surface that can be used with its pulsation system on clean skin. In other words, it’s no wonder Teigen calls herself a “long-time fan.” The best part? Right now, the Luna 2’s one-of-a-kind technology is available for almost half off its original price tag.

Buy It! Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush & Anti-Aging Face Massager, $100.50–$106.40 (orig. $169–$199); amazon.com

But the sales don’t stop there. Foreo’s downsized version of its cleansing brush, the Luna Mini 2, is also marked way down today. Available in one versatile set of bristles and eight adjustable vibration intensities, the adorable gadget comes in five discounted colorways, from a pale millennial pink to an ultra-chic shade of black. Though the Mini 2 usually costs a cool $139, you can get it for $90 today.

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush and Portable Skin Care Device, $90.35 (orig. $139); amazon.com

The Foreo Luna 2 and Luna Mini 2 just might be the luxe stocking stuffer that the skincare fanatic in your life has been waiting for. Whether you want to treat yourself or gift one during the holidays, there’s never been a better time to take the plunge. If you’re itching to add to cart, act fast — the deal is available today only (it ends at 11:59 p.m. PT), and with discounts this great, there’s no telling how long supplies will last.

