The Facial Cleansing Devices Used by Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, and Even John Legend Are Up to 50% Off

The first step of any good skincare routine is to properly cleanse your face so it’s 1) clean, and 2) prepped for your next set of products targeting your specific concerns. Some people swear by oil cleansers to get the job done, others maintain a double-cleanse routine, and many turn to facial cleansing tools, which get deep into pores and rid them of makeup residue, dead skin cells, oil, and sweat in mere minutes. Celeb-loved skincare brand Foreo makes some of the most well-known face cleansing devices around — and it’s offering deals of up to 50 percent off for the entire week of Cyber Monday this year.

Chrissy Teigen, who partnered with Foreo for the launch of its newest Luna 3 Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush, recently divulged that she and husband John Legend both use the tool. The silicone cleansing device harnesses the power of T-Sonic pulsations (with 16 intensities to choose from) to deeply clean, smooth, and firm your skin — and right now, you can add one to your daily regimen for less.

As Teigen previously explained to PEOPLE, “It’s so easy to use and leaves my skin feeling so clean and refreshed. On airplanes I get crazy dry — almost peeling. So I will put some Aquaphor or Lucas Papaw Ointment around my nose and cheeks, then use the Luna 3 to infuse it into my skin.”

Miley Cyrus is also a fan of Foreo, showcasing one of the Luna devices sitting prominently atop her shower shelf behind a recent selfie.

Beyond facial cleaning devices, Foreo is offering discounts on a range of its self-care tools, like the Espada, an acne-fighting device that uses blue light and laser-targeting, and an electric toothbrush. There are even sales on Foreo’s skincare products, from the mattifying and hydrating face masks to the brand’s new masks infused with rose, honey, acai berry, and coconut oil.

And, of course, Foreo has just the tool to help you reap the greatest benefits out of of face masks. The UFO Smart Mask Treatment, a beauty device that maximizes your skin’s absorption of K-beauty masks, is half-off this Cyber Monday week, giving you the chance to get an affordable and spa-level DIY facial in the comfort of your living room.

If your most pressing skincare concern is to stop the clock on signs of aging, Foreo makes devices specifically geared toward reversing the damage of time. The ophthalmologist-approved Iris Illuminating Eye Massager, for example, uses the same T-Sonic pulsation technology as the Luna cleaning devices to reduce crow’s feet, dark circles, and under-eye bags, all while increasing your skin’s absorptions of your regular eye cream or serum. You can shop it for 25 percent less as part of the Cyber Monday sales event.

If you’re trying to kick off a New Year’s resolution to dedicate more time and effort to self-care, now’s the time to shop all of Foreo’s Cyber Monday week deals so you can step into 2020 on the right (pulsating silicone) foot.

