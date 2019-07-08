Chrissy Teigen’s Go-To Skincare Brand Will Have Major Prime Day Discounts Next Week

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

As cute as it is that Chrissy Teigen shares skincare products with husband John Legend, we understand the need to create a beauty routine that’s all your own. And with Foreo, one of Teigen’s favorite skincare brands, now you can. The tech-savvy company is offering top-notch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019 — we’re talking rare discounts up to 35 percent off — on July 15 and 16 that you don’t want to miss.

Known for its facial brushes that double as motorized massagers, Foreo’s fan-favorite Luna 2 brush will be discounted from $169 to $109.85 for the occasion. The device is available in four varieties tailored to sensitive, normal, oily, and combination skin types. When paired with your favorite cleanser and a splash of water, its silicone bristles can remove up to 99.5 percent of germs. The brush’s massaging vibrations can be adjusted to 12 different speed intensities, making it a truly spa-grade product. As if that wasn’t enough, the back of the Luna 2 features an anti-aging surface meant to be used with its pulsation system. A smaller version of the brush, the Luna Mini 2, will be available for $90.35 on Amazon Prime Day, down from its original $139 price point.

Teigen, who teamed up with Foreo to launch the Luna 3 cleansing brush in June, recently tweeted that she’s been a “long time fan” of the brand and loves traveling with her own Luna device. As a star who’s known for her authenticity (and clear, glowing skin), we definitely trust her judgement.

SURPRISEEE!! I've been a long time fan of @FOREO and I'm working with them to launch #luna3 today! Love how it keeps my face fresh especially on long planes rides! #3theface #ad Click the link below to pre-order ❤️https://t.co/6ZcFW8bjWi pic.twitter.com/j0W5gdnGzb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 10, 2019

But Foreo’s Prime Day festivities won’t stop with the Luna 2. A major discount will also be offered on the UFO, a “smart masking device” that boasts hyper-infusion technology, pulsations, and LED light therapy. The circular tool will be on sale for $195.30 (marked down from $279) and is meant to be used with one of Foreo’s signature UFO Masks, which will also be included in the Prime Day sales. Each mask is optimized for a specific purpose, from hydration to shimmer to an anti-pollution daytime treatment. The Make My Day and Call It A Night masks, sold in packs of seven, will be $6.49 on Prime Day — down from $9.99 — while some of the other UFO-activated masks that ordinarily come in packs of six for $19.99 will be available for $12.99.

Check out all of Foreo’s soon-to-be-discounted products below, and don’t forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership (or a free 30-day trial) so you can shop all the must-have deals come July 15.

