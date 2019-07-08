Chrissy Teigen’s Go-To Skincare Brand Will Have Major Prime Day Discounts Next Week

Everything you need to know about Foreo’s upcoming Prime Day deals
As cute as it is that Chrissy Teigen shares skincare products with husband John Legend, we understand the need to create a beauty routine that’s all your own. And with Foreo, one of Teigen’s favorite skincare brands, now you can. The tech-savvy company is offering top-notch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019 — we’re talking rare discounts up to 35 percent off — on July 15 and 16 that you don’t want to miss.
Known for its facial brushes that double as motorized massagers, Foreo’s fan-favorite Luna 2 brush will be discounted from $169 to $109.85 for the occasion. The device is available in four varieties tailored to sensitive, normal, oily, and combination skin types. When paired with your favorite cleanser and a splash of water, its silicone bristles can remove up to 99.5 percent of germs. The brush’s massaging vibrations can be adjusted to 12 different speed intensities, making it a truly spa-grade product. As if that wasn’t enough, the back of the Luna 2 features an anti-aging surface meant to be used with its pulsation system. A smaller version of the brush, the Luna Mini 2, will be available for $90.35 on Amazon Prime Day, down from its original $139 price point.
Teigen, who teamed up with Foreo to launch the Luna 3 cleansing brush in June, recently tweeted that she’s been a “long time fan” of the brand and loves traveling with her own Luna device. As a star who’s known for her authenticity (and clear, glowing skin), we definitely trust her judgement.
But Foreo’s Prime Day festivities won’t stop with the Luna 2. A major discount will also be offered on the UFO, a “smart masking device” that boasts hyper-infusion technology, pulsations, and LED light therapy. The circular tool will be on sale for $195.30 (marked down from $279) and is meant to be used with one of Foreo’s signature UFO Masks, which will also be included in the Prime Day sales. Each mask is optimized for a specific purpose, from hydration to shimmer to an anti-pollution daytime treatment. The Make My Day and Call It A Night masks, sold in packs of seven, will be $6.49 on Prime Day — down from $9.99 — while some of the other UFO-activated masks that ordinarily come in packs of six for $19.99 will be available for $12.99.
Check out all of Foreo’s soon-to-be-discounted products below, and don’t forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership (or a free 30-day trial) so you can shop all the must-have deals come July 15.
