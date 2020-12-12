Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Fleece Jacket Is a 'Steal' at $30

Whether you’re ready or not, it’s about time to put away your fall attire in exchange for warmer pieces. Luckily, winter brings the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to warm items like fluffy slippers, super soft pajamas, and best of all, comfy fleece jackets. If you’ve yet to add one to your wardrobe, Amazon shoppers have you covered with this cozy recommendation.
The For G and PL fleece jacket is made from a 100 percent polyester material that’s been described as “soft, cozy, and very warm,” by several reviewers. Others added that the standing collar blocks out excess wind, while the full zipper keeps it breathable. What’s more, the two side pockets are convenient for holding necessities wherever you go.
Many shoppers say they love the jacket so much, they’ve stocked up on several colors to have on rotation while lounging around the house or running errands in the neighborhood. Six neutral shades are available to choose from, with sizes running from small to XXL (a few reviewers have suggested sizing up.)
Buy It! For G and PL Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $22.99–$29.99; amazon.com
One reviewer called it an ‘awesome find,’ sharing that the design offers a flattering look despite its slightly oversized feel.
“This jacket is a steal for the quality and fit,” they wrote. “I love the look of the fuzzy jackets that are trending right now, however not when I put them on they make me look like a linebacker! This jacket gives you that fuzzy look without the excess bulk! It's so soft and cozy. It's also very warm — I was surprised by how warm it was. The fit is perfect, the color is gorgeous, and I plan on buying other colors.”
“Spoil me, with more of these! Talk about SOFT! Size is good, slightly oversized and so comfy! It’s my favorite sweater, HANDS DOWN! I want more of these,” another said.
Grab the fleece jacket Amazon shoppers are “never taking off” at just $30 and under on Amazon so you can stay warm all winter long.