Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Fleece Jacket Is a 'Steal' at $30

“This jacket is a steal for the quality and fit,” they wrote. “I love the look of the fuzzy jackets that are trending right now, however not when I put them on they make me look like a linebacker! This jacket gives you that fuzzy look without the excess bulk! It's so soft and cozy. It's also very warm — I was surprised by how warm it was. The fit is perfect, the color is gorgeous, and I plan on buying other colors.”