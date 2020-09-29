Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Debuts Massive Arm Tattoo: 'So Pumped'

The tattoo debut comes just days after the singer-songwriter welcomed his third child — a son named Atlas Roy — with wife Hayley

Tyler Hubbard is adding to his tattoo collection.

The Florida Georgia Line singer-songwriter, 33, showed off a massive lion design inked on his left arm on Tuesday, writing on his Instagram, ″New tat who dis?″

″I’m so pumped on this piece and can’t thank @bubbaitattoos enough for sharing his time and talent with me,″ he continued.

In another post, tattoo artist Bubba Irwin said inking Hubbard was a ″full circle″ moment in his career after seeing Florida Georgia Line at their 2016 Dig Your Own Roots Tour."

″I cant say enough how lucky i feel with this life and the people in it, everyone I’m meeting along the way just keeps humbling me in every sense of the word. So i just thought I’d share with you all how important and fun manifesting can be... hope you all keep at it!!!!!″ Irwin wrote.

″So thankful bro,″ Hubbard responded in the comment section. ″You’re the best."

The tattoo debut comes just days after Hubbard welcomed his third child — a son named Atlas Roy — with wife Hayley.

Born on Sept. 24 at 6:44 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, Atlas weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long.

″He was over a week late and we were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020," the couple — who also share son Luca Reed, 13 months, and daughter Olivia Rose, 2½ — joked to PEOPLE.

″We are so excited to have Atlas here! It's been an amazing journey and we are feeling so thankful,″ the pair said. ″Having three under 3 was not our plan but clearly it was God's plan, and now we can't imagine it any other way. Liv is so excited and ready to meet her baby brother.″

Hubbard added, ″Also, I've said it before, and I'll say it again. My wife is a CHAMP. She's so strong and peaceful at the same time. With each delivery, I'm reminded not only of how amazing the birthing process is, but also how incredible women are for giving birth.″

In May, the country star told PEOPLE that he and Hayley will be ″ready to be finished″ having kids after the arrival of their baby boy.