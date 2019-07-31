Nashville’s hottest country stars just got a high-fashion European makeover.

On Monday, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley teamed with the iconic Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, to throw a gorgeous summer garden party at their Nashville home. They invited everyone who’s anyone in country music and dressed them all up in dreamy D&G looks.

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“We’re really excited about this new relationship with Dolce & Gabbana and wanted to welcome them into the country music world,” Tyler, 32, tells PEOPLE. “We thought what better way than to open our home and share a night of great food, drinks, and fashion with our closest friends.”

Those close friends consisted of every country superstar in the business, including his partner in crime, Brian Kelley, 33, of Florida Georgia Line, who attended with wife Brittney, both decked in Dolce & Gabbana looks.

“I immediately gravitated towards the sunflower pattern and beautiful emerald green pantsuit,” Brittney tells PEOPLE of her sunflower-patterned top and emerald green metallic trousers. “The color really popped. I love the sunflower because it stands beautiful, tall and is very resistant to the wind, so the outfit felt strong and feminine at the same time.”

Image zoom Brittney and Brian Kelley with Hayley, Olivia and Tyler Hubbard Jason Kempin/Getty

Brian felt just as comfortable in his printed shirt with matching pants. “Brittney and I love all things coastal, so this white linen and denim look felt right,” he says.

As for the hostess, Hayley loved matching with her mini-me, daughter Olivia Rose, 19 months.

Image zoom Hayley Hubbard, daughter Olivia and Tyler Hubbard Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“Tyler and I wanted to wear something breezy and comfortable fit for a summer night,” says Hayley, who is expecting baby number two, a son, in August. “It was so fun to work with Dolce & Gabbana and our stylist Krista Roser to put together our full family look. Loved how Liv perfectly matched with us.”

Image zoom Hayley Hubbard and Lauren Akins

She also matched with Lauren Akins, mom of two and wife to Thomas Rhett, who showed off her matching baby bump (they’re expecting another girl!) in a similarly printed, pleated maxi dress.

Image zoom Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The “Marry Me” singer went with something elegant yet casual in a polo shirt with suspender-style accents, paired with navy trousers.

Image zoom Phillip and Rebecca Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Other guests included Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum with spouses Cassie, Chris and Kelli, as well as Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town, joined by Sweet’s wife Rebecca. While Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser and Dan Smyers missed the event, their wives Cassidy, Tatiana and Abby were in attendance.

Image zoom Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley with his wife Cassie, Hillary Scott with husband Chris Tyrrell and Dave Haywood with wife Kelli Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey, Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery and Lindsay Ell also rounded out the group of country stars.

Image zoom All the ladies Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“Last night was just dreamy and really special to dress up with our friends,” says Hayley.

Image zoom Everyone jumps in the pool! Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The night was such a blast, it all ended with party-goers jumping into a pool, still wearing head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.