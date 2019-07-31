All of Nashville's country superstars came out to celebrate the Italian fashion brand
Nashville’s hottest country stars just got a high-fashion European makeover.
On Monday, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley teamed with the iconic Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, to throw a gorgeous summer garden party at their Nashville home. They invited everyone who’s anyone in country music and dressed them all up in dreamy D&G looks.
“We’re really excited about this new relationship with Dolce & Gabbana and wanted to welcome them into the country music world,” Tyler, 32, tells PEOPLE. “We thought what better way than to open our home and share a night of great food, drinks, and fashion with our closest friends.”
Those close friends consisted of every country superstar in the business, including his partner in crime, Brian Kelley, 33, of Florida Georgia Line, who attended with wife Brittney, both decked in Dolce & Gabbana looks.
“I immediately gravitated towards the sunflower pattern and beautiful emerald green pantsuit,” Brittney tells PEOPLE of her sunflower-patterned top and emerald green metallic trousers. “The color really popped. I love the sunflower because it stands beautiful, tall and is very resistant to the wind, so the outfit felt strong and feminine at the same time.”
Brian felt just as comfortable in his printed shirt with matching pants. “Brittney and I love all things coastal, so this white linen and denim look felt right,” he says.
As for the hostess, Hayley loved matching with her mini-me, daughter Olivia Rose, 19 months.
“Tyler and I wanted to wear something breezy and comfortable fit for a summer night,” says Hayley, who is expecting baby number two, a son, in August. “It was so fun to work with Dolce & Gabbana and our stylist Krista Roser to put together our full family look. Loved how Liv perfectly matched with us.”
She also matched with Lauren Akins, mom of two and wife to Thomas Rhett, who showed off her matching baby bump (they’re expecting another girl!) in a similarly printed, pleated maxi dress.
The “Marry Me” singer went with something elegant yet casual in a polo shirt with suspender-style accents, paired with navy trousers.
Other guests included Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum with spouses Cassie, Chris and Kelli, as well as Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town, joined by Sweet’s wife Rebecca. While Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser and Dan Smyers missed the event, their wives Cassidy, Tatiana and Abby were in attendance.
Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey, Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery and Lindsay Ell also rounded out the group of country stars.
“Last night was just dreamy and really special to dress up with our friends,” says Hayley.
The night was such a blast, it all ended with party-goers jumping into a pool, still wearing head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.