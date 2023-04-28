Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into Her Personal Runway in an Ethereal Valentino Gown

Florence Pugh has done it again.

The Dune 2 actress just walked the red carpet at the grand reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on Thursday in New York City, and it's safe to say she nailed her look.

Pugh, who was recently announced as the latest brand ambassador for Valentino, wore a gorgeous design from the house to the event, where she was delighted to see Katy Perry perform, as she told reporters on the red carpet.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

The Valentino gown she chose was a radiant light green off-the-shoulder moment that hugged her chest before flowing out into an airy, sheer skirt that billowed around her. She twirled on the carpet for cameras to show it all off.

She paired the piece with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, of course, opting for a chunky ring, a simple blue gemstone necklace and her signature nose ring. Pugh also wore a silver platform heel on her feet and opted for her blond bob with a middle part and bangs, along with simple makeup.

This appearance in Valentino comes just after she teased The New York Times with clues about the Valentino dress she will wear to Monday's Met Gala.

In conversation with the publication and the fashion house creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, she shared that her Met Gala dress is "big, but we like big, don't we?"

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Piccioli added to her statement, "Drama is what the evening is about. You have to play with the steps."

Pugh continued, talking about why she will be bringing everything she can to the look. "When I'm on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you're either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They're nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that's a version of me that I'm really proud of. So it doesn't matter if people don't necessarily like it. I don't think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested."