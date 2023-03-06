Florence Pugh Wears Cheeky Sheer Skirt to the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week — See Photos!

Florence Pugh continues to embrace her love of sheer looks.

The Don't Worry Darling actress made quite a statement at the Valentino show on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week with a show-stopping sheer look. Pugh rocked a floor-length sheer sequin skirt, complete with her underwear visible underneath, and paired it with a cropped gray sweatshirt with a bejeweled collar.

Pugh finished off the look with a silver Valentino bag and a spikey topknot.

The actress joined other A-list guests like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the designer's show.

Florence Pugh. ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock

This isn't the first time Pugh has turned heads with her sheer looks. In November, the star, 26, attended the Governors Awards wearing a Victoria Beckham gown from her spring 2023 collection.

The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

To complete her look — which was shared to Instagram by Beckham herself — Pugh wore a nose ring, studded earrings and a gold collar necklace, with short hair by Peter Lux and makeup from Alex Babsky. The actress' white platform pumps would've been easy to miss if it wasn't for the sheer bottom of the dress, which made its leather ankle straps visible.

The actress also made headlines in two sheer Valentino designs last year, both of which showed her nipples.

The Midsommar actress made a grand entrance at last Paris Fashion Week wearing a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design that left little to the imagination. She wore high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top, leaving her nipples on display.

Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, showed off a collection of photos and even a video on Instagram of the actress' one night in Paris. To complement her sequined outfit, Pugh wore her hair slicked back and did a bronze smokey eye. The look was completed with heels and jewels, including a tassel necklace and a smoldering stare.

Pugh seems determined to make sartorial choices that bring her joy — and quiet the haters who previously had problems with her nipples showing in a gown. At the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show over the summer, she wore a pink Valentino dress that was also sheer and showed her nipples.

After wearing the bright pink confection, Pugh took to Instagram to call out everyone who seemed to have an issue with her dress, noting that she loved it and felt great in it.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she said. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

The actress wrote that she knew wearing the dress would stir up conversation, but that didn't mean she wasn't prepared to fire back with her thoughts after so many people tried to tear her down.

Pugh further commented on the backlash she received after wearing the pink dress in her Harper's Bazaar cover story last August. She remarked that she's comfortable with the size of her breasts, regardless of what anyone else thinks about them, adding, "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."