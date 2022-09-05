Florence Pugh Hits Venice in Purple Set (and Aperol Spritz!) After Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press

Florence Pugh is all about the entrance.

The Don't Worry Darling may have skipped the press conference for her film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of conflict behind-the-scenes, but when she touched down in Venice on Monday ahead of the film's red carpet premiere, she definitely made sure to make a statement.

Pugh, 26, stepped off her water taxi wearing a coordinating set by Valentino in a rich purple shade comprised of a bandeau top, button-up shirt and shorts embossed with the brand's logo.

The British actress paired the grape shorts set with a lilac handbag and iris sandals, plus cat-eye sunglasses, for a retro-glam look all courtesy Valentino.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who works with Pugh, shared a video on Instagram of Pugh sashaying down the sidewalk, holding an Aperol spritz that perfectly contrasts her all-purple ensemble, basking in the Italian sun and looking particularly unbothered.

For her Venice trip, Pugh also brought along her older brother, Toby Sebastian, and her grandmother, whom she lovingly refers to as Granzo Pat. She posted a picture of herself with her grandmother on Instagram, simply writing, "I'm here." She added another picture in front of a mirror with a set of Valentino cosmetics in front of her — making it clear what designer she'd be wearing for the big red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Pugh arrived in Venice mid-day on Monday after choosing to sit out press for Don't Worry Darling due to her filming schedule on Dune: Part Two. A source close to the Dune production told PEOPLE that Pugh was planning to fly into Venice from set and wouldn't land until after the press conference. Another source added that this was always the plan, though it just came to light after Variety reported it.

Hours after Wilde sidestepped questions about any conflict by calling Pugh "a force" and saying "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there ... I don't feel the need to contribute," Pugh hit the red carpet for the movie's premiere Monday night alongside co-stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, as well as director Wilde.

She walked the carpet in another Valentino look, this one a dramatic sheer spangled number with feathered heels and a collar necklace, plus classic glam with shellacked waves and a rosy lip.