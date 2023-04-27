Florence Pugh Teases Her Met Gala Look as a New Brand Ambassador for Valentino: 'Big, but We Like Big'

Florence Pugh is now a leading lady of Valentino.

The Don't Worry Darling star is now a brand ambassador for the iconic Italian fashion house. Pugh took to Instagram to share with her 9.1 million followers the news about her new role and spilled some details to The New York Times about the Valentino dress she will be wearing to the Met Gala on Monday.

In the two-part Instagram announcement, Pugh is pictured holding a Valentino purse while looking into the camera with a shocked expression. She paired the purse with a black shirt, her signature nose ring and her blonde hair in a side part.

The second photo showed her holding the same purse in silver, making a similar screaming face and pairing the metallic bag with exactly matching Valentino heels and a tight-fitting gray shirt.

She captioned the photo, "As you can see. I'm pretty shocked and ecstatic to announce that my @maisonvalentino campaign is here. Truly an honor to continue creating art with my family at Valentino. Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends feeds the soul! And this campaign truly did feed the soul. Thank you for letting me be me."

She added a message about her love for the creative director of the brand Pierpaolo Piccioli, "@pppiccioli cheers and love and so much thanks to the past, the current and the future. I'm f---ing proud of this one."

In conversation with The New York Times and Piccioli about the role, she spoke about her history with the brand and its creative director and gave some hints about what their partnership will bring to the biggest day in fashion.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

She shared that her Met Gala dress is "big, but we like big, don't we?"

Piccioli added to her statement, "Drama is what the evening is about. You have to play with the steps."

Pugh continued, talking about why she will be bringing everything she can to the look. "When I'm on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you're either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They're nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that's a version of me that I'm really proud of. So it doesn't matter if people don't necessarily like it. I don't think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested."