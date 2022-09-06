Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption

Florence Pugh was in the spotlight on the Venice Film Festival red carpet — but there may have been some shade involved, too!

The 26-year-old actress had all eyes on her on Monday as she wore a sparkling black Valentino dress with shimmery accents while promoting her new film Don't Worry Darling.

Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared multiple stunning angles of Pugh in the gown to Instagram, and (along with the outfit credits) added a two word caption: "Miss Flo."

Fans were quick to respond to the remark, which appeared to wink at the drama surrounding the film — during which a video leaked of Wilde asking Shia LaBeouf (who was previously cast as the lead) to stay on for the film. Though Wilde had claimed she fired LaBeouf from her project, he responded in August, saying he quit, and shared a video in which Wilde can be heard saying, "You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo."

Though tensions appeared to be high, Wilde and Pugh posed for a cast photo with costars Harry Styles Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. Pugh even brought her grandmother along for the red carpet debut — and Pine and Kroll played paparazzi, snapping photos of Pugh as she posed.

The photo op came hours after Pugh sat out the film's press conference while on a flight from the Dune: Part Two set and Wilde fielded a question about rumors of a "falling out" between herself and Pugh.

Wilde responded to the question by saying, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she continued. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Wilde was familiar with Pugh's acting talent after seeing her in the 2019 film Midsommar. "I had been blown the f--- away by her," Wilde told Variety. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.' "

She added, "There was something about the youthfulness, the innocence, that really made sense for the story."

Though Pugh missed the press conference early in the day on Monday in Venice, she still made a grand entrance when her water taxi arrived. The actress wore a head-to-toe purple outfit, all by Valentino, and waltzed in holding an Aperol Spritz, as captured by Corbin Murray.

In the psychological thriller, Pugh plays Alice, a housewife in the seemingly perfect community of Victory, who begins to see through the facade and want out as her husband Jack (Styles) gets in deeper.

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.