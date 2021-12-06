Florence Pugh got her new piercing shortly after she said goodbye to her long locks in late October

Florence Pugh Says She Fainted While Getting Her Septum Pierced: 'When You Wanna Be a Cool Grown Up'

Florence Pugh is detailing her less-than-ideal experience of getting her septum pierced.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old actress said she fainted while getting the new nose ring as she showed off photos of the piercing on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint," Pugh wrote alongside the post.

She then explained that friend Zoe Lister-Jones came to her rescue after the mishap. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS," she said.

Pugh also shared a quick "warning" at the bottom of her caption, noting that the "last slide," which features her with a needle through her nose, "will make your stomach scream."

Florence Pugh Florence Pugh | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pugh's new piercing comes about after the Black Widow star said goodbye to her long locks in late October.

The actress showed off her hair transformation on Instagram with a photo of her new, shorter 'do.

"I did a thing #chopchopchop ✂️," Pugh wrote along with a pair of stunning photos, showcasing her above-the-shoulder hairstyle.

The actress posed for the candid shots in front of a set of windows, wearing what appeared to be a cozy sweater sports bra, with her name stitched onto the side.