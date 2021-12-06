Florence Pugh Says She Fainted While Getting Her Septum Pierced: 'When You Wanna Be a Cool Grown Up'

Florence Pugh got her new piercing shortly after she said goodbye to her long locks in late October

By Nicholas Rice December 06, 2021 08:55 AM
Advertisement
Florence Pugh
| Credit: Florence Pugh Instagram

Florence Pugh is detailing her less-than-ideal experience of getting her septum pierced.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old actress said she fainted while getting the new nose ring as she showed off photos of the piercing on Instagram.

"When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint," Pugh wrote alongside the post.

She then explained that friend Zoe Lister-Jones came to her rescue after the mishap. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS," she said.

Pugh also shared a quick "warning" at the bottom of her caption, noting that the "last slide," which features her with a needle through her nose, "will make your stomach scream."

Florence Pugh
| Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Florence Pugh Debuts a Shorter Brunette Hairstyle: 'I Did a Thing'

Pugh's new piercing comes about after the Black Widow star said goodbye to her long locks in late October.

The actress showed off her hair transformation on Instagram with a photo of her new, shorter 'do.

"I did a thing #chopchopchop ✂️," Pugh wrote along with a pair of stunning photos, showcasing her above-the-shoulder hairstyle. 

The actress posed for the candid shots in front of a set of windows, wearing what appeared to be a cozy sweater sports bra, with her name stitched onto the side.

In the comments section, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought some love and a little humor. "Love it sistah!! 👊🏾🖤 Next chop ✂️ you'll look like me," he teased.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com