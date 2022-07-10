Florence Pugh Takes on the Barbie-Pink Trend in a Daringly Sheer Dress – See Photos
Florence Pugh is putting on a display of sheer boldness.
The actress stepped onto the red carpet at Valentino's haute couture show in Rome on Friday wearing an eye-catching pink gown and seemingly addressed what everyone was thinking.
"Technically they're covered?" she wrote on an Instagram post featuring photos from the event where she exposed her chest.
The Midsommar star, 26, tagged the brand in the post on Saturday saying she was "feeling magical" in the Valentino dress and sharing that it was a "Stunning. Stunning. Stunning evening."
She also tagged Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, calling him an "absolute genius."
Her Barbie-pink tulle Valentino gown featured a high neck and layered, flowing skirt. Paired with her new septum piercing and a set of equally bright pink platform pumps, she completed the look with geometric pink earrings. Her makeup was understated but, of course, pink, and topped with a slick, polished hairstyle.
"Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dreams come true," Black Widow actress Pugh's caption gushed about her glam squad.
From Anne Hathaway to Ariana DeBose, stars at Italy's Fashion Week are embracing pink, pink and more pink.
Emily in Paris' Ashley Park wore a plunging pink long sleeve gown with signature pumps. Ariana DeBose similarly wore the platforms, pairing them with an off-the-shoulder floral dress.
Picciolo's PP Pink is a signature color he collaborated on with Pantone, and released for the house's previous Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-23 Collection.