Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023

Florence Pugh never comes up short when it comes to making a huge statement on a major red carpet.

The Don't Worry Darling star, 27, arrived at the star-studded affair outfitted in a showstopping Valentino Couture look pulled from the house's Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the ensemble featured sexy hot pants that were made avant-garde with a slate gray sweetheart-neckline taffeta top that cascaded into a billowing train and featured ruffle sleeves. Black satin platform heels rounded out her look.

During E!'s red carpet pre-show hosted by Laverne Cox, Pugh described her outfit as "a bit of romantic, a bit of punk."

Pugh also donned a three-layer chevron necklace with eye-catching pink gemstone earrings, both by Tiffany & Co. (She confessed on the E! preshow she would be sad to return the jewels.

For her beauty, she rocked blunt bangs with a reverse ponytail tied with black velvet ribbon as well as rosy pink makeup on her lids and lips.

Getty

Pugh, who is on hand at this year's ceremony as a presenter, has had a whirlwind year when it comes to her sartorial choices. Just days ago, she stepped out in a sheer skirt look at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress has been embracing the sheer trend, whether it's showing off her cheeky underwear or her breasts.

Last summer, Pugh wore a dreamy sheer pink Valentino dress to the fashion house's show, which garnered a strong reaction on the internet for its risqué design. After wearing the pink dress last summer, she shared photos on Instagram of the look, jokingly writing, "Technically they're covered?" referring to her nipples, which were visible through the pink fabric.

When the criticism began to pick up, she wrote on Instagram that she knew there would be "commentary" around her "incredible" dress.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she wrote. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

The actress didn't forget those comments, and while she maintains that the criticism and rudeness don't get to her, it's still a topic that needs to be discussed.

"I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric," Pugh told Vogue. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Pierre Suu/GC Images

The criticism from last summer didn't stop Pugh from choosing another sheer Valentino design months later, again showing off her nipples.

The Midsommar actress made a grand entrance at Paris Fashion Week in October wearing a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design that left little to the imagination. She wore high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top, leaving her nipples on display.

And at the Governors Awards a month later, she chose another sheer look, though this Victoria Beckham gown had strategically placed panels to cover parts of her body. The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At Pugh's last Oscars appearance in 2020, she wore a teal Louis Vuitton gown that, while beautiful, was definitely a different vibe from her style these days. She paired the high-low dress with Louis Vuitton jewels and wore her hair in a knot.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.