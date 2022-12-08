Lifestyle Style Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment' The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 12:02 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Florence Pugh. Photo: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks. At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award. The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt went to the floor and turned into a long, sweeping train in the back. Pugh slicked her hair back and wore dark red lipstick paired with dark red nails. Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress Pugh posted several photos of the event, her gown, and Piccioli on Instagram on Wednesday. The first photo featured the star and the designer in a red room, with Pugh standing and Piccioli sitting on a big red chair. The second and third photos show the actress presenting the designer with the award and posing after the presentation. Florence Pugh. Kate Green/BFC/Getty Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A. In the fourth photo, Pugh is standing in the middle of a staircase, looking back at the camera over her shoulder, showing off the dress's open back and the long, beautiful train. "WOW," the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside the photos. "WOWZER. My first night ever at The British Fashion Awards and quite frankly hard to ever top that." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She continued: "I got to give this insanely talented man his award. Truly, thank you for letting me be a part of your family's moment @pppiccioli, and thank you for always showing everyone such love and kindness. I feel very grateful and honoured to have found a friend in you." "Dripping with Valentino red from shoulders to beyond, a design by the man himself. Quite the pinch me moment," Pugh wrote in tribute to her friend, Piccioli. "We danced, we cheers'ed, we hugged. Glorious evening." RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling Venice International Film Festival Premiere The Valentino designer responded to his friend in the comments. "Dearest @florencepugh," he wrote. "Thank you for being there with me and with all of us, it was a precious moment and you bejewelled it with your energy and friendship. Grazie from the deepest of my heart❤️," he concluded.