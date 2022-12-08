Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 12:02 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Pierpaolo Piccioli and Florence Pugh attend The Fashion Awards 2022 Pre-Ceremony Drinks at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Florence Pugh. Photo: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty

Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks.

At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award.

The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt went to the floor and turned into a long, sweeping train in the back. Pugh slicked her hair back and wore dark red lipstick paired with dark red nails.

Pugh posted several photos of the event, her gown, and Piccioli on Instagram on Wednesday. The first photo featured the star and the designer in a red room, with Pugh standing and Piccioli sitting on a big red chair.

The second and third photos show the actress presenting the designer with the award and posing after the presentation.

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Florence Pugh attend The Fashion Awards 2022 Pre-Ceremony
Florence Pugh. Kate Green/BFC/Getty

In the fourth photo, Pugh is standing in the middle of a staircase, looking back at the camera over her shoulder, showing off the dress's open back and the long, beautiful train.

"WOW," the 26-year-old actress wrote alongside the photos. "WOWZER. My first night ever at The British Fashion Awards and quite frankly hard to ever top that."

She continued: "I got to give this insanely talented man his award. Truly, thank you for letting me be a part of your family's moment @pppiccioli, and thank you for always showing everyone such love and kindness. I feel very grateful and honoured to have found a friend in you."

"Dripping with Valentino red from shoulders to beyond, a design by the man himself. Quite the pinch me moment," Pugh wrote in tribute to her friend, Piccioli. "We danced, we cheers'ed, we hugged. Glorious evening."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling Venice International Film Festival Premiere

The Valentino designer responded to his friend in the comments. "Dearest @florencepugh," he wrote.

"Thank you for being there with me and with all of us, it was a precious moment and you bejewelled it with your energy and friendship. Grazie from the deepest of my heart❤️," he concluded.

