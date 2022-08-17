Florence Pugh on Backlash Against Her Nipple-Baring Gown: 'They Were So Angry I Was Confident'

In her new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s Icon Issue, Florence Pugh addressed her controversial bare-all style moment at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in July

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 17, 2022 06:13 PM

Florence Pugh is defending her style choices once again.

In an interview for Harper's Bazaar's Icon Issue released on Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling star addressed her headline-making free-the-nipple red carpet moment at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in July — where she donned a hot pink, transparent tulle gown that revealed her chest.

"I was comfortable with my small breasts," Pugh, who recently split with boyfriend Zach Braff, told the outlet. "And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable."

The Oscar nominee also shared that it was "alarming" to see how "perturbed" people were by her fashion. "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."

Pugh's ensemble stirred so much controversy on social media that the news even reached her grandmother. "I went to see my gran, and she goes, 'So what's all of this business about your nipples then?' " Pugh recalled. But, unlike the internet's haters, her grandmother "gasped" from the gown's design, not its provocativeness.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Jacopo Raule/Getty

Following the show, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to shut down haters, stating that she and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli knew what they were doing. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she wrote in the caption.

Pugh also threaded in candid commentary on misogyny, body shaming and her personal journey with body acceptance into the post.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?" she wrote in the caption. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

"Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14," she added, showing gratitude for the "very strong, powerful, curvy women" who taught her how to embrace her body with confidence.

After telling her haters to "grow up", she ended with a sarcastic note to her critics. "Oh! The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered…," referring to a photo of herself covering her nipples with her fingers.

Numerous celebrities including Joey King, Gemma Chan, Nicola Coughlan and Kate Nash, agreed with and praised Pugh for her empowering statement in the post's comment section.

Ava star Jessica Chastain took to her own Instagram to back up her Hollywood comrade. "Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?" Chastain, 45, captioned an Instagram Story along with a reposted photo of Pugh in the gown. "We don't belong to you,' she declared.

