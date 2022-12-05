Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress

Pugh wore an all-pink look for the British Independent Film Awards in London

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 5, 2022 02:06 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Florence Pugh's red carpet style never disappoints.

The Don't Worry Darling star showed up to the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night wearing the dreamiest Rodarte dress we ever did see.

The pale pink look starts with the blush silk satin and lace bias slip, which Pugh, 26, covered with a pink tulle ruffled cape. Looking like she just walked out of a boudoir-themed photo shoot, Pugh paired the look with gold Aquazzura heels, Tiffany & Co. jewels and Old Hollywood glam.

Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared a few glimpses of the look before she hit the runway, captioning the Instagram, "A pink confection."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the 25th British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) ceremony at the Old Billingsgate in London, United Kingdom on December 04, 2022. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

And when the Wonder star hit the red carpet in London, she did so with as much drama as the dress demands. Strutting the red carpet like it was a runway, Pugh allowed the voluminous train on her ruffled cape to catch the wind and float around her.

While posing for cameras, Pugh popped her leg out of the dress's slit for an added bit of sexiness and smoldered with her elegant makeup.

Pugh has had a number of stunning fashion moments this year, wowing fans at every turn. Most notably, the actress took a stand on freeing the nipple, wearing a couple different sheer looks and shutting down critics. After wearing a sheer pink Valentino gown earlier this year, Pugh garnered chatter about her chosen look, which she addressed in her Harper's Bazaar cover story.

"I was comfortable with my small breasts," Pugh told the outlet. "And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable."

The Oscar nominee also shared that it was "alarming" to see how "perturbed" people were by her fashion. "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."

Pugh's ensemble stirred so much controversy on social media that the news even reached her grandmother. "I went to see my gran, and she goes, 'So what's all of this business about your nipples then?' " Pugh recalled. But, unlike the internet's haters, her grandmother "gasped" from the gown's design, not its provocativeness.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the 25th British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) ceremony at the Old Billingsgate in London, United Kingdom on December 04, 2022. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

She turned heads again with another sheer Valentino look in October, this one a two piece set with a sheer crop top and skirt. The Midsommar actress made a grand entrance at Paris Fashion Week wearing the champagne-colored design that left little to the imagination. She wore high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top, leaving her nipples on display.

To complete the sheer trifecta, Pugh donned a white Victoria Beckham gown to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles last month. The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

Pugh styled the look with a nose ring, studded earrings and a gold collar necklace, with short hair by Peter Lux and makeup from Alex Babsky. The actress' white platform pumps would've been easy to miss if it wasn't for the sheer bottom of the dress, which made its leather ankle straps visible.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A.
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2022
Florence Pugh Bares Her Nipples Again in Valentino Design After Previously Defending the Look
kelly rowland, meghan trainor, and anitta 2022 amas
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 American Music Awards
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala
From Kendall Jenner's Sheer Gown to Olivia Wilde's Gloves, See the Standout Style at the LACMA Gala
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Florence Pugh on Backlash Against Her Nipple-Baring Gown: 'They Were So Angry I Was Confident'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
https://www.instagram.com/stories/rebeccacorbinmurray/2920594372561754136/?hl=en credit Rebecca Corbin-Murray/instagram
Florence Pugh Hits Venice in Purple Set (and Aperol Spritz!) After Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Glam Team Wore 'Miss Flo' T-Shirts While Prepping Her for Venice Red Carpet
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Takes on the Barbie-Pink Trend in a Daringly Sheer Dress – See Photos