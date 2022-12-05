Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress

Florence Pugh's red carpet style never disappoints.

The Don't Worry Darling star showed up to the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night wearing the dreamiest Rodarte dress we ever did see.

The pale pink look starts with the blush silk satin and lace bias slip, which Pugh, 26, covered with a pink tulle ruffled cape. Looking like she just walked out of a boudoir-themed photo shoot, Pugh paired the look with gold Aquazzura heels, Tiffany & Co. jewels and Old Hollywood glam.

Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared a few glimpses of the look before she hit the runway, captioning the Instagram, "A pink confection."

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

And when the Wonder star hit the red carpet in London, she did so with as much drama as the dress demands. Strutting the red carpet like it was a runway, Pugh allowed the voluminous train on her ruffled cape to catch the wind and float around her.

While posing for cameras, Pugh popped her leg out of the dress's slit for an added bit of sexiness and smoldered with her elegant makeup.

Pugh has had a number of stunning fashion moments this year, wowing fans at every turn. Most notably, the actress took a stand on freeing the nipple, wearing a couple different sheer looks and shutting down critics. After wearing a sheer pink Valentino gown earlier this year, Pugh garnered chatter about her chosen look, which she addressed in her Harper's Bazaar cover story.

"I was comfortable with my small breasts," Pugh told the outlet. "And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable."

The Oscar nominee also shared that it was "alarming" to see how "perturbed" people were by her fashion. "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."

Pugh's ensemble stirred so much controversy on social media that the news even reached her grandmother. "I went to see my gran, and she goes, 'So what's all of this business about your nipples then?' " Pugh recalled. But, unlike the internet's haters, her grandmother "gasped" from the gown's design, not its provocativeness.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

She turned heads again with another sheer Valentino look in October, this one a two piece set with a sheer crop top and skirt. The Midsommar actress made a grand entrance at Paris Fashion Week wearing the champagne-colored design that left little to the imagination. She wore high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top, leaving her nipples on display.

To complete the sheer trifecta, Pugh donned a white Victoria Beckham gown to the Governors Awards in Los Angeles last month. The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

Pugh styled the look with a nose ring, studded earrings and a gold collar necklace, with short hair by Peter Lux and makeup from Alex Babsky. The actress' white platform pumps would've been easy to miss if it wasn't for the sheer bottom of the dress, which made its leather ankle straps visible.