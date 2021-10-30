Florence Pugh Debuts a Shorter Brunette Hairstyle: 'I Did a Thing'

The Black Widow star transformed her hair with a stylish new hairdo

Florence Pugh said goodbye to her long locks!

On Saturday, the Black Widow star, 25, showed off her hair transformation on Instagram with a photo of her new, shorter 'do.

"I did a thing #chopchopchop ✂️," Pugh wrote along with a pair of stunning photos, showcasing her above-the-shoulder hairstyle.

The actress posed for the candid shots in front of a set of windows, wearing what appeared to be a cozy sweater sports bra, with her name stitched onto the side.

The Midsommar star's famous friends showered her with love for her new look. Pitch Perfect 3 alum Hailee Steinfeld commented, "Absolutely," while actress Joey King wrote, "I love it."

But, it was Jumanji star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who brought the love and a little humor to the comments section. "Love it sistah!! 👊🏾🖤 Next chop ✂️ you'll look like me," he wrote.

Also on Saturday, Pugh's boyfriend of three years Zach Braff reshared her haircut photos on his Instagram Story.

Pugh and Braff, 46, have been linked since August 2018 and she was cast in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There, which was released in April 2019.

In April 2020, the actress publicly addressed the criticism she had received over their 21-year age gap in a video on Instagram, slamming her followers for "bullying" her boyfriend.

"It's so weird to me to go on to someone's page and s—t on it," Pugh told The Sunday Times in July about receiving online hate. "That's so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It's such an odd thing that we've become OK with in the past ten years of social media."

"The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things," she continued. "They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don't mind you not liking me, that's absolutely fine. In which case don't follow me."