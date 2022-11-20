Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A.

The Don't Worry Darling star wore a look from Beckham's spring 2023 collection during the Saturday event

By
Published on November 20, 2022 03:12 PM

Florence Pugh once again opted for sheer, this time at the Governors Awards.

The Don't Worry Darling star, 26, hit the Fairmont Century Plaza for the Saturday event wearing a Victoria Beckham gown from her spring 2023 collection.

The sleeveless dress with a train was mostly sheer, outside of white layering, gold accents and additional gold polka dots to give the look some added spark.

To complete her look — which was shared to Instagram by Beckham herself — Pugh wore a nose ring, studded earrings, and a gold collar necklace, with short hair by Peter Lux and makeup from Alex Babsky. The actress' white platform pumps would've been easy to miss if it wasn't for the sheer bottom of the dress, which made its leather ankle straps visible.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Florence Pugh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The event over the weekend saw multiple actors receive nods, including Michael J. Fox, who won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar recognizing outstanding philanthropic efforts. During his speech, he said he refers to Parkinson's as "the gift that keeps on taking."

"Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money," Fox shared. "The answers could be unlocked with the right investments."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Back to the Future actor used his speech at the awards to reflect on his long-winded career, from finding fame on Family Ties to falling in love and starting a family, before learning of his Parkinson's diagnosis when he was around 29. At first, he was told he "only had 10 years left to work" with Parkinson's and "entered into seven years of denial." Also at the Governors Awards, he reflected on sharing his story with Barbara Walters and PEOPLE Magazine in 1998.

"What happened next was remarkable. The outpouring of support from the public at large, the beautiful reaction from all of my peers in the entertainment business, all of you, thank you, and the people that I worked with, was transformative," Fox said. "Then I reached out to the Parkinson's community itself. Patients, families and doctors, leading scientists in the field. And it struck me that everything I'd been given, success, my life with Tracy, my family, had prepared me for this profound opportunity and responsibility."

Fox later launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, which has since raised over $1.5 billion.

The Governors Awards was also filled with Oscar contenders, as Peter Weir, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, and Fox accepted their honorary Oscars.

And just as she rocked sheer on Saturday, Pugh is no stranger to the look. At Paris Fashion Week last month, she was seen wearing a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design look, with high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top.

And even before then, at the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show over the summer, Pugh wore a pink Valentino dress that was also sheer and showed her nipples. She used the opportunity to call out everyone who seemed to have an issue with her dress.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she wrote on Instagram. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

Related Articles
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls Years of 'Denial' After Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Told Very Few People'
Olivia Wilde at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Cher, Gigi and Regina Hall
Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Megan Fox Proves Her Love for the Naked Dress (and Machine Gun Kelly!) at 'GQ' Party
Kendall Jenner Admits She Peed in an Ice Bucket on the Way to the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Shares 'Mortifying' Moment of Peeing in an Ice Bucket on the Way to the Met Gala
Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
Anthony Vaccarello and Kate Moss attend the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Kate Moss Wears Sheer Gown to Honor Anthony Vaccarello at 'WSJ. Magazine' 's Innovator Awards 
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2022
Florence Pugh Bares Her Nipples Again in Valentino Design After Previously Defending the Look
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
Michael J. Fox poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); Euzhan Palcy attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film); Diane Warren arrives at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); Peter Weir Honoured 'Chevalier Des Arts Et Lettres' at Cinematheque Francaise on December 13, 2010 in Paris, France.
Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir to Receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Gwyneth Paltrow wears Carolina Herrera to Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary
Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Her Famous Abs to the Red Carpet in Cutout Carolina Herrera Gown
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Claps Back at Critics of Her Free the Nipple Moment at Valentino Show: 'Grow Up'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'