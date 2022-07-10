Florence Pugh Claps Back at Critics of Her Free the Nipple Moment at Valentino Show: 'Grow Up'
Florence Pugh is taking pride in her body.
The Academy Award nominee, 26, gave some "vulgar" trolls a piece of her mind after turning heads in a see-through sheer gown that bared her chest Friday at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome.
She prefaced the Instagram post by saying she knew "there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary" about her "incredible" Valentino look. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," Pugh wrote.
"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she added. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?
"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.
"What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?" Pugh questioned.
Pugh explained that she's "grateful" to have grown up with "very strong, powerful, curvy women," and noted that it "has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f— it and f— that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."
"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…." Pugh concluded her post.
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was one of several to praise Pugh in the comments section. "Respect," he wrote with a red heart emoji.
"Ok this is what I been sayingggg," wrote Aubrey Plaza. "Adore you," Nicola Coughlan commented. "RESPECT. Period," Ariana DeBose wrote. "You're a magical f—ing queen and we do not deserve you," Jameela Jamil responded. Dan Levy commented with the hundred points emoji.
Pugh's Valentino look was a floor-length halterneck gown with a layered tulle skirt, in Picciolo's PP Pink, a signature color he previously created with Pantone for the fashion label's Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The Don't Worry Darling star accessorized the look with a pair of pink geometric earrings, a subtle septum ring and a pair of pink platform heels.
"Technically they're covered?" Pugh cheekily captioned photos of the ensemble, in which she was "feeling magical," adding: "@pppiccioli you absolute genius. Stunning. Stunning. Stunning evening."
Entitled "The Beginning," Friday's Valentino show featured dramatic pieces in reds, greens, purples and the designer's signature pink. Other stars in attendance included Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Park and Charles Melton.