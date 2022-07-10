"Why are you so scared of breasts?" Florence Pugh wrote to her trolls on Instagram after wearing a sheer pink gown at Friday's Valentino runway show in Rome

Florence Pugh Claps Back at Critics of Her Free the Nipple Moment at Valentino Show: 'Grow Up'

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Florence Pugh is taking pride in her body.

The Academy Award nominee, 26, gave some "vulgar" trolls a piece of her mind after turning heads in a see-through sheer gown that bared her chest Friday at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome.

She prefaced the Instagram post by saying she knew "there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary" about her "incredible" Valentino look. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," Pugh wrote.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she added. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

"What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts?" Pugh questioned.

Pugh explained that she's "grateful" to have grown up with "very strong, powerful, curvy women," and noted that it "has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f— it and f— that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."

"Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…." Pugh concluded her post.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was one of several to praise Pugh in the comments section. "Respect," he wrote with a red heart emoji.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Anna Wintour and Florence Pugh attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Pugh's Valentino look was a floor-length halterneck gown with a layered tulle skirt, in Picciolo's PP Pink, a signature color he previously created with Pantone for the fashion label's Fall/Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The Don't Worry Darling star accessorized the look with a pair of pink geometric earrings, a subtle septum ring and a pair of pink platform heels.

