See Florence Pugh's Best 2022 Style Moments, from Show-Stopping Sheer Gowns to Valentino Short-Shorts

Florence Pugh is 2022's fashion darling.

The 26-year-old British actress commanded a number of red carpets this year, and she wowed fans and cameras every single time. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the Wonder star wore everything from purple Valentino short-shorts to a velvet jumpsuit and countless sheer dresses, which had everyone talking.

Pugh also showed off her confidence through fashion in 2022, defending her sartorial choices — like that sheer pink Valentino gown — and making a strong case for wearing whatever makes you feel powerful.

Below we highlight a few of our favorite looks from the actress to showcase what a fashionably brilliant year she had.

Lady in Lace on June 9

Karwai Tang/Getty

For the Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" gala in June, Pugh kicked off her year of see-through looks. She paired her two-piece Emilia Wickstead lace look with sheer gloves and black Ilio Smeraldo heels. As was appropriate for the venue, Pugh covered herself in Tiffany and Co. jewelry while walking the blue carpet.

Pretty in Pink on July 8

Jacopo Raule/Getty

One of Pugh's most gorgeous — and controversial — gowns in 2022 was the sheer pink Valentino dress she wore to the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 presentation in Rome over the summer. She bared her nipples in the frothy pink number, which drew plenty of unwanted comments on her look. In a lengthy Instagram response, Pugh told them all, in short, to "grow up."

Chic and Carefree on Sept. 5

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Pugh strolled into the Venice Film Festival as the star of Don't Worry Darling in a monochromatic purple Valentino look that included a bandeau, shorts, button-up, purse and heels. The effortlessly cool actress stepped off her water taxi and grabbed an Aperol Spritz in her casual look, turning heads along the way.

Sheer Fabulousness on Sept. 5

Florence Pugh. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

For the evening's red carpet premiere of Don't Worry Darling, Pugh slipped into this sheer Valentino number. The off-the-shoulder look had billowing sleeves and a long train that showed off her legs — and her feet in her feathered heels. She wore her hair in an Old Hollywood style she favors and brought her favorite accessory: her Granzo Pat.

Caped Queen on Oct. 2

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pugh turned up at Paris Fashion Week to take in the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing head-to-toe Valentino. Her white cape was the star of the show, which she layered over her pink Valentino mini dress.

Champagne Dreams on Oct. 2

Pierre Suu/GC Images

While still in Paris for Fashion Week, Pugh changed into this champagne-colored Valentino look, which was fully sheer. She layered the sequined skirt over nude hot pants and paired the look with gold heels. The sheer top bared her nipples yet again, and she cheekily wrote on Instagram, "Trust the button."

Flirty with Feathers on Oct. 7

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pugh made a grand entrance at the premiere of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival. Wearing her flowy Valentino dress, Pugh glided down the red carpet while the feathers on her dress floated around her. She wrote on Instagram of the pink confection, "Unbelievable craftsmanship went into the making of this gown. Wearing @pppiccioli dresses are so easy, I step into his elegant designs and become alive."

Jumpsuit of Dreams on Oct. 8

Dave Benett/Getty

Pugh kept it casual for the Netflix Awards Brunch at the BFI London Film Festival in this blue-green velvet Galvan London jumpsuit. The look fit her like a glove, with its fitted bodice and wide-leg pants, and she paired it with a bracelet and vintage earrings. Her glam was understated for the daytime event, with just a touch of color on her eyelids.

Ravishing Rodarte on Oct. 8

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

It was another sheer look for Pugh at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2022 New Members Reception in London. She wore her sheer black Rodarte gown over black hot pants and a black bralette. The sheer gown had just enough sparkle to catch the light and featured ribbon stripes and strategically placed bows. She kept her hair tousled and wore a bright pop of red on her lips.

All-Over Florals on Nov. 9

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pugh wore this gorgeous all-over floral Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. She completed the fun look with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Coordinated Colorblocking on Nov. 10

James Devaney/GC Images

It was all about the colorblock in this deconstructed suit look by Havre Studio that Pugh wore for a N.Y.C. presentation of her movie The Wonder. The two-tone jacket and skirt were complemented by her mismatched Paris Texas boots.

Delicate Fringe on Nov. 19

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Pugh's white Victoria Beckham gown at the Governors Awards included so many subtle details that should not be missed. Not only did the gown feature sheer panels with pops of shimmer, but it also included a fringe detail around the back that gave the dress motion while the actress moved. Pugh shared on Instagram that the dress was "divine" and that she "can't get over it."

Red Carpet Runway on Dec. 4

Dave Benett/Getty

Pugh turned the red carpet at the BIFA Film Awards into her own personal runway in this frothy pink Rodarte dress and cape. The boudoir-inspired look consisted of a soft pink slip and billowing tulle cape that Pugh swung around her while she posed for photographers. The actress couldn't have been more excited about wearing the dress, which she wrote about on Instagram. "This dress has been on our minds ever since we first saw her," she said.

All the Drama on Dec. 5

Florence Pugh. Kate Green/BFC/Getty

One of Pugh's best looks of the year was also one of the last. For the British Fashion Awards, Pugh donned an unbelievable red Valentino gown, designed by the house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The dramatic red gown dipped low in the back and fell into a long train. Pugh paired the look with bold glam that included a deep red lip and slicked-back hair. Pugh called the whole night a "pinch me moment" on Instagram.