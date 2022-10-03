Florence Pugh Bares Her Nipples Again in Valentino Design After Previously Defending the Look

Florence Pugh is determined to free the nipple.

The Midsommar actress made a grand entrance at Paris Fashion Week wearing a champagne-colored two-piece sheer Valentino design that left little to the imagination. She wore high-rise briefs under the sequined skirt and nothing under the long-sleeved sheer top, leaving her nipples on display.

Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, showed off a collection of photos and even a video on Instagram of the actress' one night in Paris. To complement her sequined outfit, Pugh wore her hair slicked back and did a bronze smokey eye. The look was completed with heels and jewels, including a tassel necklace and a smoldering stare.

Pugh, 26, seems determined to make sartorial choices that bring her joy — and quiet the haters who previously had problems with her nipples showing in a gown. At the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show over the summer, she wore a pink Valentino dress that was also sheer and showed her nipples.

After wearing the bright pink confection, Pugh took to Instagram to call out everyone who seemed to have an issue with her dress, noting that she loved it and felt great in it.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she added. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

The Don't Worry Darling star wrote that she knew wearing the dress would stir up conversation, but that didn't mean she wasn't prepared to fire back with her thoughts after so many people tried to tear her down.

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote. "Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

Pugh further commented on the backlash she received after wearing the pink dress in her Harper's Bazaar cover story in August. She remarked that she's comfortable with the size of her breasts, regardless of what anyone else thinks about them, adding, "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."

Fellow actress Jessica Chastain came to Pugh's defense as all of this went down over the summer. In an Instagram Story Chastain wrote, "Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?" She reshared a phot of Pugh, adding, "We don't belong to you."