Lifestyle Style Florence Pugh's Take on Baggy Jeans Will Inspire You to Hop on the Trend, Too Trying a new style can be intimidating, but Pugh’s take is totally achievable By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty If you're trying to fill the hole in your wardrobe left by a decade worth of skinny jeans that are, apparently, no longer in style, Florence Pugh and much of Hollywood are suggesting a more relaxed fit. That's right, believe it or not, baggy jeans are the new skinny — bonus points if they're distressed. Pugh in particular was spotted wearing cut-off ripped baggy jeans at Paris Fashion Week, and she dressed them up with a black double-breasted blazer, white pumps, and a white bag. The transitional outfit was perfect for early fall, and mastered a balance between casual and chic, mostly thanks to Pugh's unfussy denim. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Jacopo Raule/GC Images Baggy jeans are objectively more comfortable and roomy than the restrictive straight legs of our past, which Pugh likely enjoyed during a busy day of bopping between runways. And unlike with skinny jeans, you'll never really have to worry about what shoes you can and can't pair with baggy denim — sneakers, boots, sandals, platforms, and heels all work just fine. Other celebs have also hopped on the loose jean trend, including Hilary Duff, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. Duff went for a more laid back look than Pugh, having recently paired her slouchy pants with a classic white tee and red crossbody. Gigi paired hers — a low-rise, full-length style — with a Y2K-esque spaghetti strap tank. And as temperatures continue to drop, we're sure to see celebs break out sweaters and cardigans to wear with them, too. Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall We don't know exactly what brand of jeans Pugh wore to PFW, but the good news is, the fashion industry has wasted no time supplying the demand. The Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are almost spot-on Pugh's cutoffs. Plus, there's a wide variety of other styles and washes. For an edgy outfit, this paint-splattered and distressed pair from Free People have total rock 'n roll energy. And you can't go wrong with Abercrombie and Fitch denim, especially the Mid-Rise Ultra Wide Leg jean from the Curve Love collection that's on sale right now. The options really are endless, which means you'll be hard pressed to run out of outfit combinations through the rest of the year. Keep scrolling to shop baggy jeans inspired by Pugh to complete your denim collection. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $27.73–$79.50; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $40.99; amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Earlhurst Wash, $98; madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Ripped High Waist Baggy Jeans, $23.60 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jean, $93.50 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Free People Buy It! Free People With The Band Relaxed Jeans, $138; freepeople.com Free People Buy It! Free People Gone Rouge Wide-Leg Jeans, $98; freepeople.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.