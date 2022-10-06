Florence Pugh's Take on Baggy Jeans Will Inspire You to Hop on the Trend, Too

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're trying to fill the hole in your wardrobe left by a decade worth of skinny jeans that are, apparently, no longer in style, Florence Pugh and much of Hollywood are suggesting a more relaxed fit.

That's right, believe it or not, baggy jeans are the new skinny — bonus points if they're distressed. Pugh in particular was spotted wearing cut-off ripped baggy jeans at Paris Fashion Week, and she dressed them up with a black double-breasted blazer, white pumps, and a white bag. The transitional outfit was perfect for early fall, and mastered a balance between casual and chic, mostly thanks to Pugh's unfussy denim.

Florence Pugh is seen during the Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Six on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Baggy jeans are objectively more comfortable and roomy than the restrictive straight legs of our past, which Pugh likely enjoyed during a busy day of bopping between runways. And unlike with skinny jeans, you'll never really have to worry about what shoes you can and can't pair with baggy denim — sneakers, boots, sandals, platforms, and heels all work just fine.

Other celebs have also hopped on the loose jean trend, including Hilary Duff, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. Duff went for a more laid back look than Pugh, having recently paired her slouchy pants with a classic white tee and red crossbody. Gigi paired hers — a low-rise, full-length style — with a Y2K-esque spaghetti strap tank. And as temperatures continue to drop, we're sure to see celebs break out sweaters and cardigans to wear with them, too.

We don't know exactly what brand of jeans Pugh wore to PFW, but the good news is, the fashion industry has wasted no time supplying the demand. The Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are almost spot-on Pugh's cutoffs. Plus, there's a wide variety of other styles and washes.

For an edgy outfit, this paint-splattered and distressed pair from Free People have total rock 'n roll energy. And you can't go wrong with Abercrombie and Fitch denim, especially the Mid-Rise Ultra Wide Leg jean from the Curve Love collection that's on sale right now. The options really are endless, which means you'll be hard pressed to run out of outfit combinations through the rest of the year.

Keep scrolling to shop baggy jeans inspired by Pugh to complete your denim collection.

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $27.73–$79.50; amazon.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $40.99; amazon.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Earlhurst Wash, $98; madewell.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Ripped High Waist Baggy Jeans, $23.60 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jean, $93.50 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Free People

Buy It! Free People With The Band Relaxed Jeans, $138; freepeople.com

Florence Pugh Baggy Jeans
Free People

Buy It! Free People Gone Rouge Wide-Leg Jeans, $98; freepeople.com

