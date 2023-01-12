Florence Pugh Addresses the Sheer Dress Controversy: 'How Can My Nipples Offend You That Much?'

Florence Pugh is comfortable in her skin.

The Wonder actress, who is on the cover of Vogue's winter issue, candidly shared with the magazine that, growing up, she was taught to not be self-conscious about her body. Learning to live that way made her comfortable as an adult to not mind when she might "smell after a workout," notice "spots" when she's stressed or even wear sheer dresses whenever she pleases.

She's been doing just that lately, including wearing her now-infamous sheer pink Valentino dress last July. At the time, she shared photos on Instagram of the look, jokingly writing, "Technically they're covered?" referring to her nipples, which were visible through the pink fabric.

Florence Pugh. Colin Dodgson/Vogue

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

What ensued was far too much commentary on the actress, now 27, and why it is or is not okay for her to wear such a thing. She wrote on Instagram that she knew there would be "commentary" around her "incredible" dress.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after," she added. "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

The actress hasn't forgotten the comments, and while she maintains that the criticism and rudeness don't get to her, it's still a topic that needs to be discussed.

"I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric," Pugh told Vogue in her latest feature. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

Florence Pugh. Colin Dodgson/Vogue

Pugh previously defended her look to Harper's Bazaar in August last year, telling the magazine that she was "comfortable" with her "small breasts."

"And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable," she added.

The Oscar nominee also shared that it was "alarming" to see how "perturbed" people were by her fashion. "They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don't."

She wants to take the conversation one step further now, though, telling Vogue that the criticism is concerning. "It's very important that we do this," she said. "I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, 'Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,' it just shows me that there's so much more work to do."